Miami's Charlie Moore stuns Virginia Tech with half-court game winner

The ACC's first-place team maintained its perch in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

Miami and Virginia Tech looked destined for overtime in a 75-75 game in Blacksburg. But the Hurricanes had one last desperate chance to end the game in regulation with possession of the ball and 1.8 seconds remaining while coming out of a timeout.

Moore took an inbounds pass in the backcourt and found himself loosely guarded by Hokies guard Storm Murphy. He saw an open look at half-court and took it. His shot bounced off the glass and through the net to give Miami a 78-75 win at the buzzer.

CHARLIE MOORE AT THE BUZZER FOR THE WIN 😤🙌 @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/EsfEOkyENA — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 27, 2022

Here's how it looked from the floor.

CHARLIE MOORE SINKS IT AT THE LOGO FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y9EOv6X3nL — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) January 27, 2022

The visiting Hurricanes gathered behind Moore for a frantic victory lap before running to the locker room as stunned Virginia Tech players sauntered off the court. Moore, a senior point guard, finished with 13 points, six assists and a lifelong memory.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, improved to 7-2 in ACC play, good for a half-game lead over second-place Duke.