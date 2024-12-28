Miami's Cam Ward sets Division I career passing TD record in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Cam Ward set the Division I record for career passing TDs in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Cam Ward now has the most passing TDs of any quarterback at the top two levels of college football.

Ward’s TD pass to Jacolby George in the first quarter of Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl was the 156th TD of his career. He entered the game tied with former Houston QB Case Keenum for the most touchdowns of any player in Division I history.

CAM WARD GETS THE RECORD! pic.twitter.com/KKV4TaVVel — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 28, 2024

Not long after finding George in the end zone, Ward got TD No. 157 with a 22-yard TD pass to Joshisa Trader early in the second quarter.

Keenum played in four-plus seasons for the Cougars and threw his TDs across 57 games from 2007 through 2011. He led college football with 44 TD passes in 2009 and then threw 48 TD passes in 2011.

Ward’s pass to George was his 37th TD of the season. He has the most passing TDs of any player in college football this season and the only player with a realistic shot at passing him by the end of the season is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Sanders enters the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night with 35 passing TDs.

This was Ward’s only season at Miami as he heads to the NFL in 2025. Ward flirted with going to the NFL after the 2024 season, but decided to transfer to Miami for his final season of eligibility instead of going pro.

That turned into the right decision. Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist this season and boosted his NFL Draft stock. He’s likely to be a top-10 pick in this spring’s draft because of his performance in 2024.

Before coming to Miami, Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and was at Incarnate Word for two seasons. At Washington State, Ward threw for 48 touchdown passes across 25 games with nearly 7,000 yards. He threw for 47 TDs in 2021 at Incarnate Word and had 4,648 passing yards while averaging 4.9 yards an attempt.