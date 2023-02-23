Miamians need to fix their drinking water. Here’s how.

According to a previous study, Florida is second from the bottom in water quality in the United States, and from recent water tests it seems that the drinking water situation in South Florida continues to be of concern.

In tests conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Environmental Working Group, levels of many pollutants like lead, pathogens, hormones, pesticides and many others exceed prescribed safety levels by tens and sometimes even by hundreds of percentages.

In the zip code of the University of Miami, 24 contaminants including Arsenic and Chromium were found, eight of which exceeded the EWG’s health guidelines. Up the road in the zip code of the University of Fort Lauderdale, seven of the 20 contaminants found in the tap water were in excess of the same guidelines.

Such pollutants are only one problem; substances introduced into the water by municipalities, such as chlorine, ammonia and fluoride, are cause for concern on the part of the residents as well.

A study conducted in 2023 shows that 78% of the public in South Florida does not trust drinking water from the tap and chooses to use other sources such as plastic bottles or filters of some kind.

In addition to the alarming environmental impact of bottles - both from the production of plastic and extremely low rates of recycling in Florida — water bottles also contain microplastics that can leach into the water. Additionally, some brands of bottled water have low PH levels, making the water acidic, which is itself a health concern.

Household filters, which have been on the market for decades, are finally starting to grow in popularity, in large part thanks to huge improvements in their technology. This growth is being fueled by a combination of health concerns and a desire for convenience.

But all systems are not created equal, with options ranging anywhere from $100 to $6,000.

Beyond the costs, they range dramatically in their effectiveness. Filters that use only charcoal, for example, fail to clean many of the pollutants. Other systems offer reverse osmosis filters, which, while they do a fairly good job of cleaning the water, also turn it acidic, making it less healthy.

Story continues

We tested and compared a number of options. Here are the top three:

Sorso Wellness Water, a company that recently entered the market in Florida after experiencing success in other locations across North America, provides under-the-sink drinking systems that purify water from all contaminants while also adding natural minerals such as potassium, magnesium and calcium, thereby raising the PH level to a naturally alkaline level of 8.5-9.5 and making the water healthier. Additionally, when minerals become electrolytes in the water, they release hydrogen molecules that create powerful antioxidant and detoxification properties. Lastly, Sorso also naturally ionizes the water for better hydration.

Price: $1,690, including installation and a 90-day risk-free trial.

Kangen is an over-the-counter electric ionizer that allows the user to choose the PH level of the water to make it more alkaline or acidic. The disadvantage is that Kangen’s pre-filtration does not remove all dissolved contaminants like Sorso and Culligan systems.

Price: $3,980.

Culligan is a legacy company offering under-the-sink systems that purify water at a high level. The disadvantage is that the resulting water is pure but acidic, which is less desirable from a health perspective. Additionally, there is no free trial.

Price: $2,290, including installation.

Sorso, Culligan and others also offer filter and softening systems for the whole home, and we will talk about that in our next article on domestic water.

Drink a lot of water, and drink good water. It’s so important!

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.