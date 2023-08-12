Miami woman whips out gun after Florida Keys crash, cops say. She squeezed the trigger

A fit of road rage after a crash in the Florida Keys on Saturday morning led to a gun being whipped out, the trigger being pulled several times and a Miami couple facing serious jail time.

However, in a strange turn of events, no shots were actually fired, deputies say.

“This was an unfortunate crash that should have been resolved peacefully,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Instead, we have people in jail facing serious legal charges.”

Miami couple Mario Barbado Pichardo, 59, and Damarys Pichardo, 54, were both arrested Saturday. Mario is facing a battery charge and bonded out of Monroe County jail. Damarys is facing charges of attempted murder and criminal solicitation — she is still in jail.

Around 12:25 a.m., the Miami couple were driving a Ford pickup truck near Mile Marker 26, close to Big Pine Key, when they were involved in a crash with a Chevrolet pickup truck, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

When both cars pulled over, Barbado Pichardo, who was driving, instigated a physical fight with the driver of the Chevrolet, a 38-year-old from Marathon.

Damarys got a .380-caliber handgun and called 911, deputies said. A 911 operator heard her threaten to kill the 38-year-old.

The Chevrolet driver told deputies he heard the handgun click, the trigger being pulled several times, but the weapon never fired. The operator also heard Damarys ask why the gun wasn’t loaded and not firing.

Deputies later learned the gun had a loaded magazine, however a round was not chambered.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

“It’s a valuable reminder to always let law enforcement address disputes,” Sheriff Ramsay said.