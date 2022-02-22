Miami woman stole $100,000-plus meant for Miss Florida scholarships, charities, FDLE says

A woman who for more than a decade collected donations to fund scholarships for Miss Florida pageant contestants devised a very simple scheme to steal the money, investigators said: She deposited them into a bank account only she could access and used them on personal expenses.

On Tuesday, Mary Wickersham, 76, who also goes by the name of Mary Sullivan, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, was arrested and charged with seven counts of wire fraud. FDLE agents say Wickersham stole more than $100,000.

They said she even took money meant for the Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit that raises money for children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

“Ms. Wickersham not only stole charitable donations from the scholarship program, but also from two local charitable organizations and a local business affiliated with Miss Florida,” FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker said in a prepared statement. “Agents believe the scam occurred over several years.”

Because the main indictment remained sealed Tuesday, it wasn’t immediately clear what other charities Wickersham is accused of ripping off. The information released by the FDLE Tuesday didn’t go into much detail about the investigation and the scam Wickersham is accused of concocting.

Representatives of the Miss Florida pageant had not returned interview requests by late Tuesday afternoon. . It was not immediately clear if Wickersham had retained an attorney.

FDLE agents said Wickersham, the executive director of the Miss Florida Scholarship Program, worked as a volunteer, approaching people and asking them to donate for the worthy cause. The FDLE began looking into Wickersham after being told by someone at the Miss Florida Scholarship Program that money was missing.

Investigators said as far back as 2011, Wickersham formed a scam corporation called Miss Florida LLC without the knowledge of the real programs board of directors.

Wickersham turned herself in at the Miami Federal Detention Center Tuesday morning. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida will prosecute the case.