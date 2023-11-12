Miami upset bid falls short against No. 4 FSU. Canes freshman QB Williams hurt

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles are heading toward the playoffs.

The Miami Hurricanes? The opposite direction.

Hard as the Hurricanes tried to defy the odds by starting a true freshman quarterback, Florida State did what it was projected to do Saturday at sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium, defeating Miami 27-20 to stay undefeated.

In his second career start, Canes freshman Emory Williams threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game in tears with what appeared to be a severe left-arm injury with 2:56 left. On fourth-and-2 from the UM 20, Williams scrambled for the first down and crashed hard. A paramedic ran onto the field and placed the arm in an aircast. Williams was driven away in an ambulance.

Enter veteran Tyler Van Dyke — the fourth-year junior whose starting job was taken by Williams — with just under three minutes remaining. Van Dyke picked up two late first downs before throwing the game-sealing interception to Jarrian Jones.

Williams finished 8 of 23 for the 175 yards and both touchdowns to Jacolby George, including an 85-yard scoring strike late in the fourth quarter to nearly double his yardage and cut UM’s deficit to 27-20.

Behind another strong performance by FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, the Seminoles rose to 10-0 (8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) for the first time since 2014, when FSU also beat UM in Tally with a Canes true freshman – Brad Kaaya. FSU is cruising as it approaches its two last regular-season games against North Alabama and at Florida, both of which the Noles will be heavily favored to win.

Travis finished 19 of 31 for 265 yards and one touchdowns.

Miami dropped to 6-4 and 2-4, losing its second straight game and fourth of its past six.

The Hurricanes have now lost three consecutive games to archrival FSU in a series marked by streaks. Miami previously won four straight before FSU snapped UM’s streak in 2021.

Tied 10-10 at halftime, UM opened the third quarter with a five-play, 14-yard drive after an FSU onside kick was recovered by the Canes. But FSU then responded with a 22-yard field goal that culminated a six-play, 71-yard drive to make it 13-13.

The Seminoles forced a three-and-out and drove 65 yards on four plays, highlighted by speedy tailack Trey Benson’s 38-yard sprint that he bounced to the left sideline for the touchdown to put the Noles up 20-13.

Down 10-0, the Hurricanes roared back with 10 points in the last three minutes of the first half.

First, Williams’ perfectly placed fade pass deep in the right corner of the end zone went to Jacolby George, who beat FSU cornerback Renardo Green for the touchdown that made it 10-7 at 2:42. Chaney Jr. had five rushes during the 11-play, 82-yard drive, including consecutive runs of 26 and 29 yards.

In FSU’s ensuing drive, instead of what seemed like a clear safety when UM linebacker Wesley Bissainthe tackled Travis — Travis’ right knee on the goal line and the ball behind him in the end zone — officials called the quarterback down on the 2-yard line and upheld the call after the review. UM subsequently forced the punt, which set up their six-play drive that led to the game-tying 27-yard field goal as the half ended.

The Seminoles opened the scoring when running back Trey Benson powered through the Miami defense with a 5-yard touchdown run to culminate the 10-play, 55-yard drive and take a 7-0 lead at 7:13 of the first quarter.

UM took over at its own 25 and on third down, George grabbed Williams’ pass, broke an FSU tackle and zig-zagged through the Seminoles’ defense for a 43-yard gain. Three plays later, Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach drilled Williams for the first of his two sacks to force fourth down and a 51-yard Miami field goal attempt.

But Canes kicker Andres Borregales, who last week was named a national semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, sent the attempt wide left.

The Noles followed with an 11-play, 52-yard drive that ended with Ryan Fitzgerald’s 33-yard field goal to make it 10-0 within the first minute of the second quarter.

This is not the type of November UM coach Mario Cristobal was expecting, as UM’s 2023 journey will not get much easier. The Canes face 9-1 No. 11 Louisville next week in Miami’s regular-season home finale.

After Louisville, Miami, which already qualified for a bowl game, ends the regular season at Boston College in another nationally televised game at noon the day after Thanksgiving.