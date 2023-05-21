Miami teen killed after smashing hole in Florida Department of Transportation building

An 18-year-old died early Sunday in West Miami-Dade, the Florida Highway Patrol said, in a crash that smashed a hole in an abandoned Florida Department of Transportation building.

FHP doesn’t release driver’s names.

This occurred around 3:45 a.m. on the Turnpike southbound exit at Bird Road, Southwest 40th Street. FHP says the driver lost control of his 2018 Kia Stinger sedan and went over the left shoulder, hit a median wall, flipped over the wall and continued down the exit.

The Kia stopped when the left side slammed into the FDOT building. By late Sunday morning, wood covered the hole in the building.