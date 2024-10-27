Miami takes on Detroit in conference showdown

Detroit Pistons (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces Detroit in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Miami went 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Heat gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Detroit finished 14-68 overall and 10-41 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Pistons averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 38.8 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Heat: Kel'el Ware: day to day (illness), Kevin Love: day to day (personal), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel).

Pistons: Bobi Klintman: day to day (calf), Ausar Thompson: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press