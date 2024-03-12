Miami takes on Denver, looks to end 3-game skid

Denver Nuggets (45-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (35-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Heat take on Denver.

The Heat have gone 17-14 in home games. Miami has a 6-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets are 18-14 in road games. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.3.

The Heat are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 5.1 more points per game (115.0) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.9).

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on March 1 the Nuggets won 103-97 led by 30 points from Michael Porter Jr., while Bam Adebayo scored 22 points for the Heat.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 50.4% and averaging 21.7 points for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Murray is shooting 48.3% and averaging 21.2 points for the Nuggets. Porter is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 120.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 32.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Tyler Herro: day to day (foot), Kevin Love: day to day (heel).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press