Miami can’t get offense going, falls to South Carolina in NCAA women’s tournament

A visibly frustrated Kelsey Marshall let out an expletive.

With two seconds left before halftime, South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson had fouled Marshall on a fastbreak layup and the Miami guard missed.

It was the story of the No. 8-seeded Hurricanes’ performance Sunday at Colonial Life Arena as their season came to a close with the 49-33 loss to the top-seeded Gamecocks during the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Miami went 14 minutes, 14 seconds without a field goal and shot under 15% after the first two quarters. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi knocked down a 3-pointer at the 3:14 mark of the first to inch the Canes within one of South Carolina, 8-7. The next time Miami made a field goal was Marshall’s jumper one minute into the third quarter. By then, the Gamecocks were already up by 13 points, 25-12.

Neither team had stellar offensive performances with both shooting under 30% after the first half. The Hurricanes’ lone points of the second quarter came via free throws from Marshall and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba, forcing the team to face a 23-10 uphill battle entering the third quarter.

South Carolina’s defense was the story of the day. The Gamecocks forced the Hurricanes into more turnovers (19) than field goals (five) after three quarters by taking away the backdoor cuts and screens that allowed Miami to breeze to a 78-66 win over USF just two days before.

USC also had size on its side, though the 6-foot-4 Lola Pendande and Djaldi-Tabdi as well as the 6-0 Destiny Harden did their best to battle down low with Kamilla Cardos, listed at 6-7, and Aliyah Boston, the 6-5 junior post in the running for National Player of the Year.

That didn’t stop the Hurricanes from trying to come back late, though. Miami opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Djaldi-Tabdi, who tallied a team-leading 15 points, before Sidi Baba drew a charge and the Hurricanes’ defense forced the Gamecocks into a shot clock violation in the first two minutes of the frame.

At one point, the Canes had narrowed the Gamecocks’ lead to 10 after two made free throws by Sidi Baba with 5:28 to go in regulation. South Carolina responded with a 6-0 run.

Miami ends the season with a 21-13 record.