With Miami Sweet Heat, Penelope Pink and more, David McLane is proud of WOW-Women Of Wrestling

David McLane is the creator of GLOW-Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and later WOW-Women Of Wrestling, two nationally syndicated TV series, which have helped springboard and then continue the evolution of a revolution of women’s wrestling.

WOW-Women Of Wrestling is the focus these days, featuring some experienced pro wrestlers with new names and some newcomers like Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Commander Sahara Spars. Vignettes on their legit background are also part of the weekly TV show. It’s an all-women’s wrestling group of superheroes and villains, delivering action and creating fun and excitement for a family-friendly audience.

Here is my audio interview with David McLane, where he discusses WOW’s TV series, Penelope Pink, Lana Star, Randi Rah Rah, AJ (Lee) Mendez and more.

During the interview, McLane also discussed Miami Sweet Heat (twins Lindsey and Laurie Carlson) winning the WOW Tag Team Tournament. They beat the Tonga Twins in the finals. A unique match-up of twins vs. twins (sisters vs. sisters) for the titles.

New WOW Women of Wrestling tag team champions Miami Sweet Heat (twins Lindsey and Laurie Carlson).

To finish off the Tonga Twins, Miami Sweet Heat received some assistance from another Florida indie wrestler Penelope Pink (Marina Tucker) and her manager Lana Star.

Penelope Pink (Marina Tucker) with Lana Star controls Chantilly Chella during WOW-Women Of Wrestling. Photo Courtesy WOW-Women Of Wrestling

Florida has quite the connection with those titles. Ocala’s Santana Garrett of the All American Girls is a former WOW tag champ as well as Miami’s Adrenaline (Diamante, Angel Rose). Santana teamed with Amber O’Neal, and Adrenaline teamed with Fire (Kiera Hogan).

Santana Garrett and Amber O’Neal as The All-American Girls are former WOW tag team champions. Santana is from Ocala, Florida.

Fire (Kiera Hogan) and Adrenaline (Diamante, Angel Rose) are former WOW tag team champions. Adrenaline is from Miami. Also pictured is WOW leader David McLane.

WOW referee Paige Prinzivalli (a WWE alum) is the first female referee on WOW TV this season. She worked the Ice Cold vs. Foxxy Fierce match on WOW TV.

Prinzivalli wrestled as Chloe Christmas on the Florida indies and became referee Paige and later referee Blair Baldwin for WWE’s NXT. Penelope Pink is also new to the WOW roster. She wrestles as Marina Tucker on the Florida indies and is the Coastal Championship Wrestling women’s champion.

WOW-Women Of Wrestling creator David McLane. Photo Courtesy WOW-Women Of Wrestling

Here is bonus audio interview time with David McLane.

In South Florida, you can watch WOW on My 33 (WBSF-TV, Ch.33) at 11 p.m. EST Saturdays and CBS-4 (WFOR-TV, Ch.4, Dolphins game permitting) at 1 p.m. EST Sundays.

To find what station carries WOW in your area, go to https://wowe.com/ and enter your zip code.

The WOW- Women Of Wrestling tag team champions Miami Sweet Heat (twins Laurie and Lindsey Carlson). Photo Courtesy WOW-Women Of Wrestling

Speaking of South Florida, WOW tag team champs Miami Sweet Heat, aka the Carlson Twins (Laurie and Lindsey), trained at WXW, under the direction of Afa the Wild Samoan in (Central Florida) Minneola, north of Orlando.

Hailing from Hooper, Nebraska, they excelled in hoops, ironically, and parlayed their basketball skills at Logan View High School (Raiders) into an athletic scholarship at College of Saint Mary (Flames) in Omaha, Nebraska. That’s where they earned a degree in occupational therapy, before advancing and completing a master’s program.

Read more at: MiamiHeraldMiamiSweetHeatStory

ABOUT WOW — WOMEN OF WRESTLING ON TV

WOW, the only all-female wrestling organization with a global TV footprint, is available in syndication via Paramount Global Content Distribution, marking the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women’s wrestling.

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING cleared 100-percent of the United States including the following station groups: CBS-owned-and-operated stations, Sinclair Communications, Nexstar Broadcasting, Hearst Television, TEGNA Media, Weigel Broadcasting, Gray Media and Cox Television. Internationally, the show has also already been licensed in Canada (CHCH and CHEK), Australia (10 Play) and Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore (MOLA), with more to come.

WOW is owned by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss (co-owner of the NBA Los Angeles Lakers) and was created by David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Global professional wrestling superstar, screenwriter, mental health advocate and New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez (WWE alum AJ Lee) serves as executive producer and color commentator.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WOWSuperHeroes

Fans can learn more about their favorite WOW Superheroes on the WOW website wowe.com and and any of the social media platforms @wowsuperheroes. Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/TikTok: @wowsuperheroes.

