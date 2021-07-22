Miami suspends safety Avantae Williams after alleged aggravated battery of a pregnant woman

Miami safety Avantae Williams has been suspended following his arrest on three counts of aggravated battery.

Per Miami-Dade arrest records, Williams was booked into its jail system just after 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Williams was booked on three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and his bond was $10,000.

The Athletic obtained the affidavit from the arrest, which stemmed from an apparent argument between Williams and his pregnant ex-girlfriend about his involvement with another woman. Williams' ex alleged that Williams grabbed her by the hair multiple times and threw her down.

The woman is 31 weeks pregnant.

According to the arrest affidavit, Williams told the victim to leave their shared residence and as she was packing her belongings, Williams "grabbed her by the hair, throwing her unto the bed." Williams then began yelling at the victim to "get the (expletive) out." — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) July 22, 2021

According the arrest affidavit, Williams then grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground outside their residence causing her to hit her head. The victim called 911 and was transported to a hospital. She sustained bruises to her arms and neck and broke two finger nails. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) July 22, 2021

Miami said in a statement that it was aware of Williams' arrest and that he had been suspended from the team.

Williams was top safety in class of 2020

Williams was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020 and the No. 1 safety in the country. The DeLand, Florida, native was the No. 40 prospect in the country and the No. 5 player in the state.

He chose Miami over Florida on signing day in 2020 after his cousin Lorenzo Lingard transferred from Miami to Florida, though he didn’t play as a freshman. Miami said he sat out the season because of “chronic and lingering medical issues” according to coach Manny Diaz.

