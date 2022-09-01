Miami Socialite J.R. Ridinger Dead at 63: 'My Heart Has Been Ripped Out,' Says Wife

Tommy McArdle
·4 min read
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: JR Ridinger and Loren Ridinger attend the Lumiere De Vie Hommes Launch Event Aboard Superyacht Utopia IV on October 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lumiere De Vie Hommes )
Eugene Gologursky/Getty for Lumiere De Vie Hommes

Eugene Gologursky/Getty for Lumiere De Vie Hommes

Market America co-founder J.R. Ridinger's friends and peers are paying their respects.

On Tuesday, the marketing company wrote in a statement on Twitter that it was "deeply saddened" to share that Ridinger, 63, died suddenly.

"Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with JR have lost a friend, partner, and mentor. JR's leadership, passion and energy were the sources of an enterprise that enables people to live a more fulfilled life and a life on their own terms," the company wrote in a statement.

"JR leaves behind a company that only he could have created, and his entrepreneurial spirit will forever be the foundation of Market America," Market America added in its statement. "JR always positioned and empowered his team to carry on into the future as he instilled belief in us and encouraged us to keep growing."

MIAMI BEACH , FL - DECEMBER 04: Loren Ridinger and JR Ridinger attend the Lumière De Vie Resort during Art Basel on December 4, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lumière de Vie)
Eugene Gologursky/Getty for Lumière de Vie

Eugene Gologursky/Getty for Lumière de Vie

Ridinger's wife, Loren Ridinger, wrote that her "heart has been ripped out" Wednesday in a statement posted to Facebook about her husband's death.

"While I am unable to speak and I am in shock — you should know I am broken — my heart has been ripped out," Loren wrote, sharing a photo of her leaning her head on her late husband's shoulder. "To clear the rumors that he fell as some news reports, my husband and I while on our first vacation in 3 years with Marc Ashley and Maria — had a sudden pulmonary embolism that stole him from us — In just a second — he was gone. A moment."

"I beg of you to pray and meditate on him. To keep us all in your prayers," Loren added in her statement. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again. I love you baby. I love you with all of me. Everything I am — is because of us. We were a force — together we can accomplish anything."

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Loren Ridinger and JR Ridingerattends the Haute Living Miami's &quot;Woman Of Substance, Woman Of The Year&quot; Awards 2013 on November 20, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Zuma)
Gustavo Caballero/Getty for Zuma

Gustavo Caballero/Getty for Zuma

Market America confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday in an email that J.R. experienced a pulmonary embolism on a chartered yacht in Croatia that caused his death "suddenly & expectedly."

Loren also shared a similar statement to Instagram alongside a photo of her and J.R. on their wedding day in which she honored their "33 years of love together on this earth."

Ridinger founded Market America in 1992. He and Loren together brought the company private in 2001, according to CBS News.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian, a friend of the Ridingers, shared both photos Loren posted of J.R. to her Instagram Stories and wrote that "memories were what other of you were the best at creating" in tribute to the late businessman.

"Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special," Kardashian, 41, wrote. "The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and @amberridinger."

"JR will be so missed. I will always be here for you guys. I love you so much," Kardashian added, finalizing her post with a broken heart and dove emoji.

JR Ridinger tributes. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

David Beckham called the Ridingers a "beautiful kind generous couple" on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, writing that "we are here for you" to Loren and offering condolences for J.R.'s death.

"Praying for you and the family love you ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," singer Ashanti wrote in a comment on Loren's post.

Serena Williams, who is currently competing in her final US Open tournament, wrote in a comment that she is "shattered as well as for you and with you," in response to Loren's post.

Actor Jamie Foxx offered three separate comments on Loren's Wednesday Instagram post in which he simply wrote the words "heart broken," "I love u," and "I just saw you," before commenting on his friendship with the Ridingers and adding his own tribute to J.R. early Thursday.

"From the moment I met you ..you welcomed me in like family…you took care of me and my family in some of our most vulnerable moments in our lives," Foxx, 54, wrote. "Your laughter lit up the room… And on stage you were magical… I just saw you a few days ago full of life full of love… every time I see you I would say your catchphrase Brain spanker! RIP @jrridinger ❤️❤️❤️"

