Miami Selected as Host Site for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp – APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

4 min read
The Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp Initiative Teaches AI Concepts to Underserved High School Students through a 4-Saturday Bootcamp

MIAMI, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo AI, a global autonomy products and services company, will host a Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students this fall at Miami Dade College’s AI Center located in North Campus. The no cost AI Bootcamp in Miami for high school students will introduce underserved students in grades 9 through 12 to beginner AI concepts and skills.

Argo AI is one of 20+ host companies selected to host 30 camps across the US in Fall 2022. The Argo AI Bootcamp will be held over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

Student and parent applications are now open at markcubanai.org/application. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Throughout the AI Bootcamp, students will learn what artificial intelligence is and where they already interact with AI in their own lives. Students will benefit from volunteer mentors and instructors who are knowledgeable about data science and able to help students quickly understand material normally taught at a collegiate level. As part of the 5-hour curriculum, students also get to work in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, each day to build their own AI applications related to chatbots, computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains volunteer mentors, and recruits and selects local students to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Argo AI work together to provide food, transportation, and access to laptops for students at no cost throughout the duration of Bootcamp.

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI Bootcamp initiative has hosted free AI bootcamps for students across several US cities, including Dallas, Pasadena, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City, among others. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 450+ students to date and has a goal to have 1,000 students graduate from AI Bootcamps Program in 2023.

Students interested in applying to the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp should do so before Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at markcubanai.org/application . To see our 2022 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps, please visit markcubanai.org/faq .

About Argo AI

Argo AI is a global autonomy products and services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering centers located in Detroit; Cranbury, NJ; Los Angeles; Palo Alto; and Munich, Germany. Since 2016, the company has been on a mission to make the world’s streets and roadways safe, accessible, and useful for all. With a team of more than 1,900 people across the U.S. and Europe, Argo designs its Argo Autonomy Platform and Solutions to support autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery to benefit communities around the world. For more information regarding Argo, please visit www.argo.ai.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college’s eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy’s College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation’s “Great Colleges to Work For” since the program’s inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. Approximately 120,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation
Phone: 309-840-0348
Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org


