Miami running back Donald Chaney Jr. ‘doing well’ after car accident in Coral Gables

Donald Chaney Jr. is doing fine and didn’t sustain any injuries in a car accident just off the University of Miami’s campus Thursday in Coral Gables, his father told the Miami Herald.

“No injuries,” Don Chaney Jr. said in a text message, “doing well.”

Chaney was involved in an accident late Thursday, WMEN’s Andy Slater reported, when a driver made a turn in front of the running back as he was driving his red Dodge Challenger. The accident drew a large police presence to the scene, according to video obtained by WFOR-TV, and coach Mario Cristobal even came to check in on Chaney.

Chaney — who starred at Belen Jesuit, where his father is now the coach, and was a highly ranked recruit in the Class of 2020 — is in his third year with the Miami Hurricanes and is planning to return for a fourth season in 2023 as a redshirt sophomore.

The 5-foot-10, 208-pound tailback played in just one game last year — the season finale — after sustaining a lower-body injury in the preseason and his latest injury-shortened campaign came just a year after an anterior cruciate ligament injury limited him to just two games in 2020. He also missed the spring practices in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Chaney has been to use a medical redshirt and received an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is how he can still be an underclassman next season.

Chaney’s best season came in 2020 as a freshman when he ran for 322 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries, while also adding 11 catches for 143 yards. In his career, he has 81 carries for 374 yards and four touchdowns, and 12 catches for 147 yards.

As long as he’s healthy, Chaney should be in line to contribute again for Miami in 2023 after fellow running back Jaylan Knighton, who came in with Chaney in the 2020 recruiting class, transferred. Henry Parrish Jr. Is likely in line to start, with Chaney and fellow running backs TreVonte’ Citizen, Mark Fletcher and Christopher Johnson all in position to compete for playing time.