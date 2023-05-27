Miami Rowing Club wins two state titles. Plus BCAA flag football and volleyball all-star MVPs

With team members representing several area schools, the Miami Rowing Club crew team won two state championships at the annual Florida Scholastic Rowing Association’s Championship Regatta.

MRC took first place in men’s junior coxed 4 and the women’s junior coxed 4, showcasing their outstanding talent and hard work.

The Miami Rowing Club’s (from left) Andres Hernandez Ibañez of Immaculata La Salle High School, George Pesin of Coral Reef Senior High, coxswain Natalia Narvaez of Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, Michael Kourakos of Palmer Trinity School and Sebastian Sanchez of Gulliver Prep.

On the winning boys’ boat were Andres Hernandez Ibañez from Immaculata La Salle High School, George Pesin from Coral Reef Senior High, Michael Kourakos from Palmer Trinity School, Sebastian Sanchez from Gulliver Prep, and the coxswain Natalia Narvaez from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart.

On the winning girls’ boat were Fabiana Audisio from MAST Academy, Ines Menoyo-Kossick from Ransom Everglades, Olivia Guevara from MAST Academy, Kate Vail from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, and the coxswain Kristina Multach from Palmer Trinity School.

In addition to the two state championship titles, the Miami Rowing Club also earned two silver medals in the coxed girls’ lightweight 4 and coxed boys’ lightweight 8 boats. The varsity 8+ boat placed third in the state for a bronze medal to round out that impressive showing at the championship regatta.

“We are incredibly proud of our crew team’s performance at the Florida Scholastic Rowing Association’s championship regatta,” MRC head coach Cesar Herrera said in a release. “Their hard work, dedication and teamwork have paid off in a big way, and we can’t wait to see what they achieve in the future.”

The Miami Rowing Club is a nonprofit organization that provides rowing opportunities to the youth of Miami and promotes the sport of rowing in the community. With this impressive performance at the state championship regatta, the Miami Rowing Club continues to solidify its position as a top-tier rowing program in the region.

BCAA MVPs

At the annual Broward County Athletic Association Girls’ Flag Football All-Star Classic, the North defeated South Central 20-7 at Pompano Beach High School.

At the BCAA Girls’ Flag Football All-Star Classic, Ashleigh Battle of Blanche Ely was named North MVP, and Yanei Hoban of Cooper City received South Central MVP honors.

At the BCAA Boys’ Volleyball All-Star Game, the North’s Judelin Bosse from Deerfield Beach and the South’s Ryan Celestine from Nova were named team MVPs.

Submit sports awards, all-star games, spring football

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Also sports awards and all-star games info and stats. Plus spring football results and stats.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com