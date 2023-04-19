Miami on roll, gets fifth football commitment in past six days with Canadian safety

Six days, five commitments, one growing Miami Hurricanes recruiting class for 2024.

Miami got its fifth commitment in the past week and seventh overall on Wednesday for 2024 when Isaiah Thomas, a three-star safety from Clearwater Academy International, pledged his allegiance to the Canes.

Originally from Toronto, Thomas is the second defensive back to join the Hurricanes’ class in the last week and the third from Florida.

His commitment comes a day after 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle Juan Minaya of New Jersey’s Paramus Catholic pledged, and two days after three-star South Broward running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey orally committed.

Also committing to UM in the past week: four-star St. Thomas Aquinas receiver Chance Robinson and three-star safety Dylan Day from Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Hurricanes have previous commitments from three-star quarterback Judd Anderson from Jones County in Gray, Georgia and from kicker Abram Murray out of C.E. Byrd in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Players don’t actually sign their letters of commitment until December. They have another opportunity to begin signing for 2024 in February.

Thomas is the No. 626 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2024, and possesses great size at 6-2 and 205 pounds, but missed about half of his junior year at Clearwater Academy after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. He still finished with 27 tackles and one interception in his abbreviated season.

He was at Miami’s spring game Friday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and the Hurricanes beat out Florida and others to land his commitment.

▪ Canes defensive end Jabari Ishmael has entered the transfer portal. He would be a third-year sophomore next season. According to UM stats, he didn’t play last season and played in one game in ‘21. Ishmael’s father Victor has been a long-time strength and conditioning coach for UM.