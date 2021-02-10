These Miami restaurants have special menus for lovers on Valentine’s Day

Calling all lovebirds — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and your SO deserves a date night out. These Miami restaurants are doing something special to celebrate romance while observing recommended CDC guidelines (presumably). Just make sure to mask up and wash your hands, so that love is the only thing you’re sharing on Feb. 14.

Ariete

Hit the Grove on V-Day and enjoy a three-course tasting menu by Chef Michael Beltran at Ariete. The menu features options like beet salad or papaya ceviche, wood-grilled snapper or venison, and your choice between two of Ariete’s most popular desserts. It’s priced at $75 per person and includes a wine pairing — not to mention a complimentary welcome glass of bubbly.

Ariete, 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove. Make a reservation here.

Cracked by Chef Adrianne

Cracked will serve a five-course brunch on Valentine’s Day featuring some of Chef Adrianne’s best-loved items, like buttermilk biscuits with whipped honey, Cajun scrambled eggs-andouille sausage, and ricotta and wild blueberry pancakes — all with your choice of mimosa, sangria or beer. Brunch starts at $69 per person and will be served at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Cracked, 7400 SW 57th Ct #101, South Miami. Make a reservation here.

Jaguar Sun

Jaguar Sun has teamed up with the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College to offer a Valentine’s Day special art lovers will fall for. Dine at Lot 6 Steakhouse, Jaguar Sun’s outdoor pop-up restaurant, during Valentine’s Day weekend and you’ll receive two free tickets to MOAD’s newest exhibit, The Body Electric.

Details: To receive complimentary tickets to MOAD’s exhibit, you must dine at Lot 6 Steakhouse from February 12-14. Tickets expire on February 28. For more information, visit MOAD’s website. Lot 6 is located at 7357 NW Miami Court, Miami.

La Placita

Invite your love to an all-inclusive Valentine’s Day brunch at La Placita. Priced at $60 per couple, brunch includes a glass of sparkling wine and crave-worthy Puerto Rican staples like picadera Boricua, alcapurria, queso frito, mofongo, and more.

La Placita, 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Make a reservation here.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

This globally acclaimed restaurant will serve a special four-course menu during Valentine’s Day weekend featuring options like caviar and Alaskan king crab, scallops served in cilantro broth and a coconut emulsion, wild-caught sole prepared with endive and grain mustard, and desserts by executive pastry chef Salvatore Martone. A complimentary glass of champagne and homemade heart-shaped macarons will also be served. Dinner is priced at $165 per person and will be served from 5-10 p.m.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, 151 NE 41st St., Suite 235, Miami. Make a reservation here.

Le Jardinier





Le Jardinier’s Chef Alain Verzeroli and Chef Seth Blumenthal have created a sumptuous four-course vegetable-forward set menu that will be available February 13 and 14 from 6-10 p.m. Priced at $110 per person, it includes a complimentary glass of champagne and course options like sunchoke velouté and chips, cauliflower fondant with lobster consommé and caviar, wagyu beef filet au jus, and ora king salmon with caramelized shallot soubise. Dessert by executive pastry chef Salvatore Martone will be served as well.

Le Jardinier, 151 NE 41st St., Suite 135. Make a reservation here.

Lightkeepers & Cantina Beach

On Valentine’s Day, Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will serve an unlimited seafood platter priced at $59 per person from 5-10 p.m. Indoor and outdoor dining is available. Its waterfront sister restaurant, Cantina Beach, will host an exclusive three-course dinner from 6-9 p.m. priced at $39 per person and inclusive of a pink margarita. Offerings include adobo churrasco, Mexican chorizo, fajitas de camarón and a coconut rum chocolate tres leches.

Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Drive Key Biscayne. For more information about Lightkeepers’ Valentine’s Day special, call 305-365-4156. For more information about Cantina Beach’s Valentine’s Day specials, call 305-365-4500.

MO Bar + Lounge

For the perfect pre-dinner cocktail on Valentine’s Day, head to MO Bar + Lounge at Mandarin Oriental and order their You Make Me Blush, a special Valentine’s Day drink made with Clase Azul tequila, Aperol, basil syrup, yuzu juice, and “love potion” bitters.

MO Bar + Lounge at Mandarin Oriental Miami, 500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami. No reservations needed.

Nikki Beach

Raise a glass with your special someone barefoot and beneath the stars at this iconic seaside beach club and restaurant. On Valentine’s Day, Nikki Beach will whisk lovers away to Morocco with a themed event featuring live music and a special globally inspired menu. Choose from three dinner packages priced at $70 per person (includes a glass of champagne), $145 per person (includes a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut) and $220 per person (includes a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque).

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Purchase a dinner package here.

Pubbelly Sushi

Sweeten up your Valentine’s Day brunch at Pubbelly Sushi, which will offer BOGO deals on all Sunday brunch cocktails at all locations on Feb. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Yes, that includes the sangria flight.

Pubbelly Sushi has multiple locations in Miami. Make a reservation here.

R House Wynwood

This beloved Wynwood eatery will feature a Valentine’s Day Drag Brunch hosted by Athena Dion. Choose between two seatings — one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 2:30 p.m. — and tuck into decadent French toast, crispy fried chicken and biscuits, creamy mac and cheese, and more while enjoying special performances by some of the city’s top drag stars.

R House, 2727 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. To make a reservation, call 305-576-0201.

Scarpetta by Scott Conant

This AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant will serve a four-course V-Day menu priced at $85 per person. Guests will get to choose from several different signature dishes, including lobster tagliolini, tender branzino, filet with truffle jus, and Chef Conant’s famous spaghetti with tomato and basil. Dessert is a choice between a Fragola Delice and an espresso and praline tiramisu.

Scarpetta by Scott Conant, at Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. To make a reservation, call 877-326-7412. For more information, visit www.fontainebleau.com/valentines-day.

Shokudo

This Japanese favorite in the Design District will serve an exclusive five-course menu on Valentine’s Day priced at $170 per person. Dinner includes cocktails, sake, and champagne, along with delicious offerings like jalapeno hamachi, pad Thai, gyoza dumplings, and more.

Shokudo, 4740 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. Make a reservation here.

StripSteak by Michael Mina

For a classic steakhouse Valentine’s Day dinner, head to StripSteak at Fontainebleau and indulge in a four-course dinner that includes course options like Michael Mina’s signature Instant Bacon with glazed pork belly, tuna tartare, filet mignon, prime boneless rib eye, lobster pot pie, and more. Dinner is priced at $95 per person.

StripSteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. To make a reservation, call 877-326-7412. For more information, visit www.fontainebleau.com/valentines-day.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

If you live near Midtown, celebrate love all weekend long with specials at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill that will run from Feb. 12-14. The deals include oyster shooters for $4, a 6-ounce filet served with diver scallops for $42, and a dreamy white chocolate mousse dessert for $14.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, 3252 NE 1st Ave., Miami. Make a reservation here.

Sushi by Bou at The Villa Casa Casuarina

Want to treat your love to a Valentine’s Day dinner in Gianni Versace’s suite? Make a reservation at Sushi by Bou. The intimate omakase spot is going all out from Feb. 12-14 with a 17-course dining experience priced at $125 per person. Pair every bite with tasty featured cocktails a la carte, like the mezcal-forward Hanky Panky.

Sushi by Bou at The Villa Casa Casuarina, 1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Make a reservation here.

Tanuki

Tanuki will serve a five-course Valentine’s Day menu with offerings like uni toast with caviar, oysters with citrus sauce, short rib and foie gras, and the chef’s selection of sushi. Served from 5-10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, the experience is priced at $80 per person with the option to add a beverage pairing for $48.

Tanuki, 1080 Alton Road, Miami Beach. Make a reservation here.

Toro Toro

Toro Toro invites sweethearts to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13 and 14 with a five-course tasting menu curated by executive chef Jean Delgado. Offered from 5-11 p.m. and starting at $99 per person, the dining experience will feature an amuse-bouche followed by tuna ceviche, bucatini carbonara, pan-seared golden tilefish paired with truffle corn risotto, and a Kombu wagyu short rib paired with sweet potato pave. Dessert is a luscious chocolate mousse.

Toro Toro, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami. Make a reservation here.

Traymore by Michael Schwartz

This beloved restaurant at the COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach will serve a three-course prix-fixe menu on Valentine’s Day. Priced at $65 per person, the dinner includes a welcome glass of Bodvár No. 1 sparkling rose and petit fours. Menu items range from spicy Moroccan lamb meatballs to roasted octopus and Andalusian gazpacho.

Traymore by Michael Schwartz at the COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach, 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.