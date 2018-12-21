Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry in hot water before Pinstripe Bowl for lewd social media post

Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry is under fire again for his social media use. (AP)

Days before Miami is set to take on Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl, Hurricanes starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry is under fire for a lewd Snapchat story he posted earlier in the year.

According to The Miami Hurricane, the school’s student newspaper, Perry posted a 10-second video of two nude people having sex shortly after the team’s 49-24 win over Toledo on September 15. A screen recording of the video has more recently emerged, which has gotten the attention of the school.

“We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes,” a UM spokesman said in an statement to The Miami Hurricane. “The video has been removed and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.”

Perry has been in hot water before

This is not the first time Perry has been reprimanded for his social media use. In late October, he posted a since-deleted Instagram video of him in a car with a large stack of $100 bills, which had some people wondering if he had accepted impermissible benefits.

“I saw it,” Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt said at the time. “He didn’t break any laws. He didn’t break any NCAA rules. He’s in good standing, but the image is not good. We don’t like that. He’s just got to be more mature and more wise with what he does.”

Richt and the school cleared Perry to play the following game against Boston College, although he did not see the field, as senior Malik Rosier got the start. Perry was also suspended for the first game of the season due to a violation of undisclosed team rules.

Will Perry play in the Pinstripe Bowl?

The Hurricanes are set to travel to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday in preparation for Thursday’s game. However, Richt has not given an indication that this latest incident will impact Perry’s likelihood of playing.

A redshirt freshman, Perry split time with Rosier earlier in the season but has played the entirety of the team’s last three games. Perry leads the team with 1,089 yards on 51.6 percent passing and has 13 touchdowns to five interceptions.

