Miami puts road win streak on the line against Denver

Miami Heat (7-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (5-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hits the road against Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Denver went 47-25 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.7% from behind the arc last season.

Miami went 40-31 overall with a 19-17 record on the road last season. The Heat shot 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: day to day (left hip), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Heat: KZ Okpala: day to day (right ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Max Strus: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press