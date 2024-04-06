Miami puts road win streak on the line against Indiana

Miami Heat (43-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (44-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Heat play Indiana.

The Pacers are 29-19 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 57.5 points in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 13.4.

The Heat have gone 29-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The 122.8 points per game the Pacers score are 14.4 more points than the Heat allow (108.4). The Heat average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 10.8 per game the Pacers give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pacers won 144-129 in the last meeting on Dec. 3. Bruce Brown led the Pacers with 30 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is shooting 51.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and four assists for the Heat. Terry Rozier is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Heat: Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press