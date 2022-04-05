Miami pool shooter eyed in third case, a 2009 murder, had string of domestic violence arrests

David Ovalle
·6 min read

He’s been charged with murdering his wife, execution style, at a community pool in Northeast Miami-Dade. He’s been named as a “person of interest” in the suspicious disappearance of an ex-girlfriend in 2014.

And now Carl Monty Watts Jr. may again be in the crosshairs of police for the unresolved killing of yet another woman more than a decade ago: Vickie Simmons, 25, who was discovered murdered in a Biscayne Boulevard motel in February 2009.

Her sister Lashon Jones told the Miami Herald that Watts was Simmons’ girlfriend at the time, and the two had gotten into an argument shortly before she was discovered murdered. And while she said a Miami-Dade police detective told here at the time that Watts was the main suspect, there hadn’t been enough evidence to charge him.

“If this case would have been solved a long time ago, there wouldn’t have been more victims,” Jones said.

A Miami-Dade police spokesman, Alvaro Zabaleta, declined to say whether Watts was indeed a suspect or even a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of Simmons. But he acknowledged Tuesday that Miami-Dade cold-case detectives “are revisiting the case.”

READ MORE: Miami JCC shooter Carl Monty Watts Jr. now linked to three dead women. All were working moms.

Watts, 45, remains in a Miami-Dade jail awaiting arraignment on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. The Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, which is representing him for now, declined to comment.

Police say Watts shot and killed his wife, Shandell Harris, 30, in front of her horrified mother and daughter as well as other kids and parents at the pool at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center on Sunday afternoon. One day earlier, Watts stabbed Harris when she threatened to leave him — she reported the case to Miami police, but detectives hadn’t yet tracked him down when he opened fire at the pool.

Private security guards immediately detained Watts, who acknowledged he stabbed his wife but invoked his right to remain silent about the shooting, according to a Miami-Dade police arrest report.

Carl Watts
Carl Watts

His name was familiar to the families of other women who’d been in tumultuous relationships with Watts.

Watts had long been considered “a person of interest” in the unsolved disappearance of Fort Lauderdale’s Trukita Scott, who has been missing since she failed to pick up her two children from a day-care center in June 2014. She was last seen leaving her job at U-Haul in Miami Gardens and heading to Liberty City to meet up with Watts. Her missing car was later found in Liberty City.

Her father, Charles Scott, 52, said Watts acknowledged to the family that she visited his home to pick up money for their child, but denied having anything to do with her vanishing.

Fort Lauderdale police, in a statement released this week, said it was aware of Watts’ latest case and “our detectives are in contact with MDPD.”

Miami-Dade police was also the lead agency investigating the killing of Simmons, who was found dead inside the Sun N Surf Inn, 11102 Biscayne Blvd, on Feb. 18, 2009.

Watts had been in a relationship with Simmons, according to Jones, her sister. At first, Jones said didn’t think Watts had anything to do with her sister’s demise — until a couple days later, she went to clean out Simmons’ apartment and thought his behavior was odd.

There, she found Watts changing the locks on the apartment. Jones said he took her underwear and items of clothing. She noticed something else. “I noticed none of his items were in the apartment,” she said.

Jones later learned, from Simmons’ son, that the two argued frequently and had gotten into fight shortly before she was killed. Pieces of a glass bottle he’d smashed on the ground were still in her apartment when Jones went to clean up, she said.

READ MORE: JCC shooter was ‘person of interest’ in 2014 disappearance of Fort Lauderdale woman.

Watts was never charged in the Simmons killing or in the disappearance of Scott. But he also has a long history of felony arrests dating back to the 1990s, many with allegations of domestic abuse and kidnapping.

From left to right, three women who had been in a relationship with Carl Watts Jr.: Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24. Simmons and Harris were murdered, and Scott vanished in 2014.
From left to right, three women who had been in a relationship with Carl Watts Jr.: Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24. Simmons and Harris were murdered, and Scott vanished in 2014.

In early 2003, he was arrested for aggravated kidnapping with a weapon, armed robbery and armed burglary. Details of that arrest were not immediately available on Tuesday. But the public court document shows a curious note: Simmons underwent a deposition in the case, suggesting she was a witness in the case. Seven months after the arrest, prosecutors dropped the case.

Then in 2004, he was sentenced to three years in state prison for grand theft, organized fraud and a weapons charge. He later escaped custody and was returned to prison until 2007.

That fall, after his release, Watts was arrested for two domestic violence cases involving another woman, with whom he had five children.

On Oct. 18, 2007, the woman was leaving work when Watts “forced her” into his car and “struck her several times,” according to an arrest report. The woman, while trying to escape, stabbed Watts with a pen — which he took away and in turn stabbed her in the ribs, North Miami police said.

He eventually dropped her off at North Shore hospital. The next day, the woman was having the locks changed on her apartment door when Watts showed up and “forcefully removed her and placed her inside his vehicle,” the report said. After “yelling and intimidating her” in the car, he eventually let her out.

Police eventually arrested Watts on charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery. But prosecutors could not make the case stick. The reason: the woman repeatedly refused to cooperate with the prosecution. The Herald is not naming her because she could not be reached for comment.

A month before Scott disappeared in 2014, Watts also had been arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment for attempting to force a teenage girl at a bus stop into his car. According to an arrest report, he acknowledged that he spoke to the girl because “she looked young and sexy” but denied attacking her.

Watts “said that he normally picks up young pretty girls when he sees them on the side of the road. He said that he is lonely because his girlfriend broke up with him and he just wanted companionship. He stated that he is very persistent when it comes to picking up girls and that he doesn’t give up easily,” the report said.

At the time, he was on federal probation for a weapons charge. In the Broward case, he ended up pleading no contest and got credit for 335 days served in jail. After Scott vanished, Watts served 11 months in prison for violating his federal probation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What Raptors president Masai Ujiri told Kyle Lowry upon his departure from Toronto

    Kyle Lowry is returning to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Miami Heat, and things are already getting emotional.