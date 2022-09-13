Miami police chief fires Captain Javier Ortiz after years of controversy

Controversial Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz has been fired following years of controversy stemming from racist social media posts, union politicking and citizen complaints.

Police Chief Manny Morales confirmed he fired Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon.

“The termination was based on his pattern of behavior and his failure to maintain a good moral character,” Morales told the Miami Herald.

Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the department and former Miami police union president, was the subject of a two-year inquiry by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that outlined “a pattern of abuse and bias against minorities, particularly African-Americans.” The report also noted that Ortiz, whose antics have made national headlines, “has been known for cyber-stalking and doxing civilians who question his authority or file complaints against him.”

In July, a police oversight panel recommended firing or demoting Ortiz for two incidents from 2021, one involving an issue with properly filing time sheets for off-duty work. The other issue involved the driver of a car Ortiz had pulled over. The three-member panel of senior officers appointed by Morales said Ortiz had ignored proper safety measures.

More recently, the department’s five-member Disciplinary Review Board unanimously disagreed and recommended that Ortiz’s reprimand be rescinded.

Ortiz’s firing was first reported by NBC.

Griska Mena, Ortiz’s attorney, said in a text message that Morales’ decision shows “complete disregard for the decision and opinions of the five staff members who voted to exonerate my client.”

“His decision and his explanation can only be attributed to political pressures and refusing to acknowledge that Javier Ortiz did nothing wrong,” Mena said.