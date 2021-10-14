Miami police chief could be fired Thursday. Here’s how to watch his City Hall hearing

Embattled Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo will face the judgment of city commissioners who have the power to fire him during a 3 p.m. hearing Thursday at City Hall.

Miami’s five-person commission will convene a special meeting at 3500 Pan American Dr. to discuss Acevedo, who was suspended Monday night by City Manager Art Noriega. The suspension followed weeks of controversy marked by the chief accusing some commissioners of impropriety and commissioners blasting Acevedo’s record during long, winding meetings.

Under city rules, Noriega has the power to suspend the chief and recommend his termination to commissioners, who must hold a public hearing to decide if Acevedo stays or goes. During the quasi-judicial hearing, Acevedo has a right to defend himself. Attorneys are expected to be present and witness are expected to be called.

Beginning around 3 p.m., a live stream of the meeting will be available here.

Acevedo has stirred controversy through his six-month term. He’s faced criticism for firing or demoting high-ranking officers and making statements that offended commissioners, including saying the department was run by the “Cuban Mafia.”

In a memo informing the chief of his suspension, Noriega wrote that Acevedo has not followed department protocols, failed to promptly report damage to his city-issued vehicle and lost the confidence of the police union.