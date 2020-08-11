Miami plays Oklahoma City for non-conference showdown

Miami Heat (44-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (43-27, fifth in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat play Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder in non-conference play.

The Thunder are 16-9 outside of conference play. Oklahoma City is 31-7 against opponents below .500.

The Heat are 14-15 in non-conference action. Miami is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.1% from downtown. Jae Crowder paces the Heat shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

The Heat won the last meeting between these two teams 115-108 on Jan. 17. Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul is shooting 49.1% and averaging 17.7 points. Luguentz Dort is averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging nine rebounds and 15.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 44.5% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 110 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 44.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Steven Adams: out (leg), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (calf), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Dennis Schroder: out (personal).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Kendrick Nunn: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press