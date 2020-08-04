Miami plays conference rival Boston

Boston Celtics (44-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (42-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -3.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat have gone 28-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.2 points while shooting 47% from the field.

The Celtics are 27-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston scores 113.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Celtics won the last meeting between these two teams 109-101 on Jan. 28. Gordon Hayward scored 29 points to help lead Boston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler leads the Heat scoring 20.2 points per game, and is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Bam Adebayo is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.4 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics. Daniel Theis is shooting 62.2% and averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.6% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Celtics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press