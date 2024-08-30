Miami perfectly trolled Florida's whiteout ahead of their first meeting in 5 years
The Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators haven't played since the Canes' won on neutral ground in Orlando 24-20 in 2019. That all ends this weekend in a matchup with massive implications for both schools.
Billy Napier needs the win to kick off the all-important third year at Florida — especially after going from six wins his first season to five wins last year.
Mario Cristobal brought in a Heisman contender in Cam Ward to lead his offense — and hope it takes the spotlight off his own coaching woes.
The in-state rivals kick off a home-and-home series with Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium hosting in Gainesville and the Gators are trying to make it a scene, telling their fans to dress for a whiteout.
First Saturday in The Swamp... WEAR WHITE.
Stay cool for our first game against Miami on August 31st and wear white!
Get your Gator gear here ⤵️
🔗https://t.co/3I7vwiJQw9#GoGators | @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/WE4rAhKTFt
— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) August 22, 2024
Well, you know who heard that message loud and clear? The Miami Hurricanes — who decided they will, indeed, wear all white to the affair.
It's so good to have this rivalry back.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Miami perfectly trolled Florida's whiteout ahead of their first meeting in 5 years