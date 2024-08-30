Miami perfectly trolled Florida's whiteout ahead of their first meeting in 5 years

Oct 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis performs in the second half of the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-712196 ORIG FILE ID: 20231007_jfv_bv1_085.jpg

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators haven't played since the Canes' won on neutral ground in Orlando 24-20 in 2019. That all ends this weekend in a matchup with massive implications for both schools.

Billy Napier needs the win to kick off the all-important third year at Florida — especially after going from six wins his first season to five wins last year.

Mario Cristobal brought in a Heisman contender in Cam Ward to lead his offense — and hope it takes the spotlight off his own coaching woes.

The in-state rivals kick off a home-and-home series with Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium hosting in Gainesville and the Gators are trying to make it a scene, telling their fans to dress for a whiteout.

First Saturday in The Swamp... WEAR WHITE.



Stay cool for our first game against Miami on August 31st and wear white!



Get your Gator gear here ⤵️

🔗https://t.co/3I7vwiJQw9#GoGators | @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/WE4rAhKTFt — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) August 22, 2024

Well, you know who heard that message loud and clear? The Miami Hurricanes — who decided they will, indeed, wear all white to the affair.

It's so good to have this rivalry back.

More NCAAF!

College football's targeting and related ejection rules in 2024-25, explained

Why college football calls it a 2-minute timeout instead of a 2-minute warning

College football's new in-helmet radio communication rule in 2024-25, explained

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Miami perfectly trolled Florida's whiteout ahead of their first meeting in 5 years