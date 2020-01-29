Miami (Ohio) postpones two games due to possible coronavirus cases at the university

A pair of Miami (Ohio) games were postponed this week amid coronavirus fears at the university. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Miami (Ohio) postponed both a men’s and women’s basketball game this week after two students who had recently traveled to China were being tested for the coronavirus, the school announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Redhawks men’s team was set to take on Central Michigan on Tuesday night, while the women’s team was due to host Western Michigan on Wednesday. The games will be made up at a later date, the school said, though that date has not been set. According to ESPN, the cancellations were initiated by both Central Michigan and Western Michigan, and were done through both MAC and Miami (Ohio) officials.

According to Cleveland.com, two students who recently traveled to China were being tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday. They are in isolation at their off-campus home, and had been back in the United States for a few days before symptoms surfaced, per the report. They have not yet tested positive for the virus.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority, and out of an ounce of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight's men's basketball game," Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement Tuesday, via ESPN. "I appreciate the diligence that the staff at Miami have shown, and this serves as a reminder of how serious these issues are. Our medical team has also been an important part of this process, making sure our student-athletes are safe and protected."

A new outbreak of the coronavirus started in China this month, where more than 4,500 cases have been confirmed and at least 106 people have been killed, according to the New York Times. Other cases have been reported in Thailand, Hong Kong, the United States, Taiwan, Australia, Macau, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Canada, Vietnam, Nepal, Cambodia and Germany, per the report.

