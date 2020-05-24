Miami high school coach suspended for allegedly holding practices during coronavirus pandemic

A Miami-area high school football coach, who has led his program to three straight state championships, was suspended indefinitely on Saturday for allegedly holding practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Miami Herald.

Miami Northwestern head coach Max Edwards was officially suspended pending an investigation, which was launched after the district “learned about this unauthorized athletic activity.” It’s unclear what type of practices Edwards allegedly held and who was involved.

“Further action may be taken against others who may have been involved in this unsanctioned event,” Miami-Dade county public schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said, via the Miami Herald. “The school is in the process of communicating with parents of students who may have participated.”

There were more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Saturday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and more than 97,000 deaths attributed to it. Florida had more than 50,000 confirmed cases, more than 16,600 of which were in Miami-Dade county.

The Greater Miami Athletic Conference suspended all athletic events on March 13 — two days after the NBA suspended its season — when schools were closed in the county, per the report. The state athletic association stopped all high school athletic events in the state less than a week later, just days before spring football practices were set to begin. In-person classes were canceled through the end of the school year in the entire state, too.

Edwards took over the program ahead of the 2015 season. He’s led the team to a pair of Class 6A titles in 2017 and 2018, and a Class 5A title last season. He’s compiled a 51-16 overall record in his five seasons at the school.

