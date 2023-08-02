What are your Miami neighbors complaining about? A survey of the Nextdoor app tells us

Nextdoor is filled with posts about community events and yard sales.

The phone app is like an old-fashioned backyard fence — “We just came across this cute little frog in our backyard and we are slightly concerned it could be poisonous to our dog and two cats” and “Can anyone recommend a hot tub repair person?”

It’s also filled with complaints.

According to a new survey conducted for Nextdoor by Regional Foundation Repair, a Delaware company with locations in Orlando and Tampa, now we know what people are griping about in 50 major locales nationwide — including Miami and South Beach.

The good news?

Miami and South Beach seem less concerned than most about creepers — “suspicious” people we don’t know prowling about our neighborhoods. And we’re near the bottom of cities that watch each other on camera.

But in shocking news, Miami people don’t complain about the traffic as much as people in other cities. We’re No. 12 on the list of traffic complaints.

California seems to have the worst traffic of all, with Sacramento, San Jose, and Fresno ranking as the top three cities where neighbors complain about it the most. And here we thought we were tops in traffic, with packed roadways that always seem to be under construction.

And in even more shocking news, people aren’t complaining much about construction, given all of the construction in downtown Miami, a dominant survey area. New Orleans ranks No. 1 in people complaining about construction while Miami ranks No. 26.

So what are people in Miami and South Beach complaining about the most?

Noise.

We’re No. 5 on the list, under top-ranked Memphis, New York, Atlanta and San Francisco.

Major locales in South Florida like Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, Doral, Hollywood and the Florida Keys were not selected among the 50 surveyed cities.

Key findings

Dogs, cats and parking are the most popular topics that neighbors discuss, according to Regional Foundation Repair’s study of Nextdoor posts. Raleigh, Oakland and Virginia Beach are the cities with the most barking complaints.

Arizona has two of the smelliest cities: Mesa at No. 1 and Phoenix at No. 3. Miamians must stop and smell the cafe con leche. Because we were No. 17 in our smell complaints.

Albuquerque, Omaha, and Tulsa have the most creepers, according to the results. Miami and South Beach rank No. 49 in creeper complaints.

A chart from a survey of Nextdoor app posts by Regional Foundation Repair lists the cities where people are posting the most about creepers in their neighborhoods.

Other Miami complaints and non-complaints

Aerial view of the I-395 construction project taking place near downtown Miami and Overtown on June 8, 2021. How was traffic and construction complaints not ranked higher on a July 2023 survey of Nextdoor posts in Miami?

▪ Miami ranks No. 10 for the lowest frequency of complaints about feral cats and No. 13 for the lowest frequency of complaints about dogs barking.

▪ Miami ranks No. 14 for the cities where neighbors complain the least about dog waste and poop.

▪ Miami ranks No. 17 for the cities where neighbors complain the least about smells, trash, and smelly streets.

▪ Miami ranks No. 21 for the cities where neighbors complain the most about parking.

▪ Miami ranks No. 24 for discussions about kittens in the neighborhood.

How was the survey done?

To get to the results, the survey group analyzed 58,735 posts and 354,972 comments on the Nextdoor app in 50 cities.

Popular words or topics stood out so keywords were easier grouped and tabulated to come up with the rankings.

Popular words posted on Nextdoor included “street,” “police” and “found.”

The most popular topics that were mentioned were dogs, cats, parking, cameras, traffic, noise, construction, kittens, smells, poop, barking, feral cats and creepers.