Miami nabs top UCF transfer. His dad won national title at UM and star bro could also sign

Score another one for Mario Cristobal and his Miami Hurricanes.

Former UCF Knights cornerback Davonte Brown pledged his allegiance to the Hurricanes Monday night.

Brown, who starred in high school at Plantation American Heritage, is coming home.

Brown will be a fourth-year junior and is the son of former UM defensive back Selwyn Brown, who won a national title with the Hurricanes in 1987. Better yet, his younger brother Damari, a fellow cornerback at Plantation American Heritage, is said to be deciding between Alabama and the Hurricanes when he makes his announcement public on Wednesday — the first day of the three-day early signing period.

Big bro’s message on Twitter: “Ain’t nun to be said,’’ with an orange and green heart and the word #Committed is enough to make many believe Damari’s UM pledge might soon follow.

Brown, 6-2 and 185 pounds, started 31 games for UCF and was deciding between Miami and Florida State. This past season he started every game and had 30 tackles, a forced fumble, finished second among the Knights with two interceptions and four pass deflections. He also started every game in 2021, finishing with 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and 13 pass breakups.

“I’m just going off that gut feeling of what I think is right,’’ Brown told InsidetheU last week. “Just praying about it too. ...It was nice they came to the house [Wednesday] and met with me and my brother. They talked about their plans for the future...”

Brown will be UM’s second recent get from the transfer portal. The Hurricanes landed vaunted offensive guard Javion Cohen on Sunday.