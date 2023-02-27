Miami Marlins week in review: Spring games have begun. So has the competition

First-year Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker isn’t looking at the wins and losses ... yet.

That’s not his focus during spring training games.

But there is a priority that Schumaker is trying to emphasize with his team during his first spring training.

“You’re fighting for your job every day. I don’t think that ever stops,” Schumaker said Saturday. “I remember Albert Pujols telling me after an MVP year [when I asked] ‘What do you expect in spring?’ He’s like ‘I’m trying to make a team. That’s kind of what it is for me.’ I think everybody’s here trying to get better and in the back of their mind trying to make the team.”

Hello competition.

Even for those players whose spots on the roster are all but secured — Sandy Alcantara, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jean Segura, Luis Arraez, Jacob Stallings and the like — Schumaker wants them working with the same intensity over the course of spring training as they get ready for the season opener on March 30 against the New York Mets.

It started in spurts late last week when the team began live batting practice sessions on the back fields. It’s now in full force with Grapefruit League games underway.

If all works out, realistically there are a handful of jobs up for grabs.

On the position player side, the team needs a second bench infielder/utility player to go along with Jon Berti and needs to determine if both outfielders Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez will be on the roster or if one will go to the minor leagues, which would free up another spot.

For the pitchers, it all depends on if the Marlins go with a five- or six-man rotation. If it’s a six-man, that would leave one bullpen spot available assuming righties Matt Barnes, Dylan Floro and JT Chargois and lefties A.J. Puk, Tanner Scott and Steven Okert make the club. If they go with a five-man rotation, they need to figure out which starter doesn’t break camp — based on how pitching schedules have been laid out so far, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera are competing for that spot — and which two relievers to keep to round out the bullpen.

Story continues

Schumaker said the players’ status and relative MLB experience — veteran in camp as a non-roster invite, top prospect or under-the-radar — has no bearing on his decision making.

He simply wants the best 13 position players and 13 pitchers on his roster.

“[General manager] Kim [Ng] and the front office has not told me that you can’t take anybody,” Schumaker said. “They’re in big league camp to fight and win jobs, but again, it’s not just spring training. There’s a lot of boxes that you have to check. Just because he has a good spring training — anybody for that matter — you can’t fall in or out of love with spring training, in five weeks.”

Topics of discussion

▪ Jorge Soler will bounce between left field and designated hitter: “Yeah. We’re going to rotate that DH spot quite a bit,” Schumaker said. “I told Soler that he’s not a DH. I don’t want him to think that’s what his position is during the season. I do think there’s a lot of benefits putting guys in that DH spot to get that kind of half day off and get off their legs. I think Soler can play left. I don’t think he’s this can that can’t play a defensive position.”

▪ Keep an eye on Garrett Hampson: The non-roster invitee is high on Schumaker’s radar. Hampson, 28, has played 419 career MLB games over parts of five seasons for the Colorado Rockies before being non-tendered this offseason after coming off his worst season in the majors (.211 average, .594 OPS, two home runs, 15 RBI, 29 runs in 226 plate appearances).

Hampson started at shortstop in the Marlins’ Grapefruit League opener on Saturday and will likely get extended looks moving forward. He also still has a minor-league option remaining, which would give the Marlins flexibility should they add him to the 40-man roster.

“He can play the middle of the infield and middle of the outfield,” Schumaker said, “so center field, short and second base. That combination isn’t easy to find and he gives a tough at-bat against lefties. I’ve been in the NL West a number of years against him and he’s a tough at-bat. ... He’s going to be a fun player to watch.”

▪ As many reps for the projected starting infield as possible early: The Marlins’ infield is expected to be Garrett Cooper at first base, Luis Arraez at second, Joey Wendle at shortstop and Jean Segura at third base.

Arraez and Segura are only in camp for about another week before leaving to prepare for the World Baseball Classic, which starts for them on March 11 when the Dominican Republic (Segura) faces Venezuela (Arraez) at loanDepot park. Depending on how far their countries advance, they could be away from the Marlins through as late as March 21.

That means Schumaker could potentially have as little as two-and-a-half weeks getting his full infield reps together in live game settings — these first nine days of games before they leave and a week after they return.

Stories from this week

▪ Get to know “guru” hitting coach Brant Brown

▪ Top Marlins prospect Eury Perez made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday and called the outing “a good learning experience”

▪ Sandy Alcantara finally received his Cy Young Award plaque — and this one doesn’t have a typo.

▪ Marlins rotation is stacked, but Braxton Garrett is ”ready to compete for a job”

▪ In addition to top-notch bat, Luis Arraez brings charismatic personality to Marlins

▪ Bruce Sherman doubles down on commitment to Marlins

▪ “We’re going to be nasty”: Breaking down the Marlins’ revamped bullpen

▪ Jesus Luzardo and Bryan De La Cruz’s banter before a live batting practice session a perfect example of “friendly competition” Marlins wanted early in camp

Game schedule for next week

Monday: @ Houston Astros (West Palm Beach), 1:05 p.m., Radio via 940 AM

Tuesday: vs. Boston Red Sox (Jupiter), 6:40 p.m., TV via MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Wednesday: vs. New York Mets (Jupiter), 1:10 p.m., Radio via 940 AM

Thursday: @ Washington Nationals (West Palm Beach), 1:05 p.m., Radio via MLB.com

Friday: @ St. Louis Cardinals (Jupiter), 1:05 p.m., Radio via 940 AM

Saturday: vs. New York Mets (Jupiter), 1:10p.m., TV via Bally Sports Florida, Radio via 940 AM

Sunday: @ Boston Red Sox (Fort Myers), 1:05 p.m., Radio via 940 AM