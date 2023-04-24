Miami Marlins week in review: What a relief the bullpen has been to start the season

The Miami Marlins made a concerted effort to upgrade their bullpen this offseason.

As the team has racked up wins over the past two weeks, its group of relief pitchers certainly has held up its end of the job.

Since April 11, the Marlins have gone 8-3, including a 4-2 record this week after taking two of three against both the San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians. In those 11 games, the bullpen has given up just nine runs (eight earned runs) over 43 innings. That’s a 1.67 ERA.

Half of those earned runs came in the 11th inning of Miami’s loss Wednesday to the Giants, when Devin Smeltzer gave up a pair of two-run home runs. Without that inning, the ERA drops to a minuscule 0.86 (four earned runs in 42 innings) in this 11-game stretch.

And everyone is getting in involved in the action. A breakdown of the group:

▪ Left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk, acquired this offseason in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, has assumed the Marlins’ closer role although manager Skip Schumaker hasn’t formally anointed him with the title. He has tossed seven shutout innings over his past six appearances. He’s a perfect 3 for 3 in save opportunities and has struck out six while giving up just four hits and a walk.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro, who handled closer duties for parts of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, has been Miami’s main eighth-inning pitcher. He has yet to give up a run over nine appearances, striking out 10 over 10 1/3 innings and holding opponents to a 0.387 WHIP.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Matt Barnes, acquired from the Boston Red Sox in January, has given up just two earned runs over 9 1/3 innings.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott, who led the Marlins with 20 saves last season, has moved to a set-up role and has given up just one run over 6 2/3 innings in his past six outings after giving up four total runs over his first three appearances.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Huascar Brazoban has pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings over his last four relief appearances. He has pitched more than one inning in five of his nine outings overall this season.

▪ Rookie left-handed pitcher Andrew Nardi, who struggled in his first taste of the big leagues last season (9.82 ERA in 14 2/3 innings), has tossed 7 1/3 shutout and hitless innings over his last seven appearances. He has stranded all eight runners he has inherited this season.

And this breakdown doesn’t include right-handed pitcher JT Chargois (currently on the IL with a right oblique strain) or left-handed pitcher Steven Okert (just returned from the IL after starting the season with a left adductor strain), both of whom are also high-leverage options for the team.

Game recaps from this week

▪ Monday — Marlins 4, Giants 3: Jorge Soler’s pinch-hit home run capped Miami’s seventh-inning rally.

▪ Tuesday — Marlins 4, Giants 2: Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a big home run and a key catch in the outfield to help Miami clinch its series against San Francisco.

▪ Wednesday — Giants 5, Marlins 2 (11 innings): As mentioned above, San Francisco’s two 11th-inning home runs stopped Miami from securing a sweep.

▪ Saturday — Marlins 6, Guardians 1 (Game 1), Marlins 3, Guardians 2 (Game 2): Miami got contributions from just about everyone to take both games of a doubleheader.

▪ Sunday — Guardians 7, Marlins 4: Former FIU standout Logan Allen shined in his MLB debut for Cleveland before the Guardians’ offense gave him plenty of run support.

Garrett Hampson proving his worth

The Marlins added utility player Garrett Hampson to the active roster after Joey Wendle went to the IL with a right intercostal strain. Hampson mostly rode the bench and struggled in limited action early, going 0 for 7 with three strikeouts in his first five games.

Since then? Hampson has at least one hit in five of his past six games, going 7 for 19 (.368) with two doubles, a home run, four RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases.

Upcoming Marlins schedule

Monday: Marlins @ Braves, 7:20 p.m.

Tuesday: Marlins @ Braves, 7:20 p.m.

Wednesday: Marlins @ Braves, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday: Marlins @ Braves, 12:20 p.m.

Friday: Marlins vs Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Saturday: Marlins vs. Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday: Marlins vs. Cubs, 12:05 p.m.