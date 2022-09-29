Miami Marlins walked-off by Mets in extras for franchise-record 38th one-run defeat

The Miami Marlins saw a four-run lead disappear late and lost 5-4 in walk-off fashion to the New York Mets in 10 innings Wednesday at Citi Field and set another dubious franchise record.

Eduardo Escobar’s RBI single through the left side scored Francisco Lindor, the Mets’ automatic runner at second, to complete New York’s comeback and hand the Marlins their 38th one-run loss of the season — a new franchise record.

This came after the Marlins had a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the seventh via a Bryan De La Cruz two-run home run in the fourth, JJ Bleday sacrifice fly in the sixth and Brian Anderson RBI double in the seventh.

But then came the Mets — more specifically, then came Escobar, who drove in all five of the Mets’ runs on Wednesday.

Escorbar broke up Miami’s shutout bid when he hit a two-run home run off Jesus Luzardo in the seventh. He then tied the game with a two-run, shift-beating single in the eighth against Richard Bleier, who entered after Tanner Scott loaded the bases on three walks.

And then he won it with his 10th-inning single.

Up next

The Marlins close their final road trip of the 2022 season with a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field starting on Thursday.

Miami’s starting pitchers for the series are as follows: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.52 ERA) on Thursday, Sandy Alcantara (14-8, 2.32) on Friday, Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.15) on Saturday and Pablo Lopez (10-10, 3.90) on Sunday.