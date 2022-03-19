Miami Marlins sign Jorge Soler to three-year deal in latest move to improve offense

The Miami Marlins are signing who they believe will be their impact bat.

The Marlins are signing outfielder Jorge Soler to a three-year deal worth $36 million that includes opt outs after both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Saturday. MLB.com’s Mark Feisand was first to report.

Soler, 30, is a career .246 hitter with 121 home runs (including an American League-leading 48 for the Kansas City Royals in 2019), 307 runs scored and 343 RBI over 661 career MLB games spanning eight seasons. He was the World Series MVP for the Atlanta Braves last season after going hitting .300 (6 for 16) with three home runs, six RBI and four runs scored over six games.

When the deal is finalized, the Marlins will have to make a corresponding move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

This story will be updated