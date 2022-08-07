Miami Marlins series finale with Chicago Cubs delayed due to inclement weather
The Miami Marlins’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs will not start on time due to inclement weather at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.
Game time was originally scheduled for 2:20 p.m.
At the time of the delay announcement, the weather forecast shows at least a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms through at least 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. Eastern Time) before clearing up for the night.
Miami lost the first two games of the series, 2-1 on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday, to fall to a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 48-59.
This story will be updated.