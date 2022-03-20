Report: Marlins reach 3-year, $36 million deal with World Series MVP Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler has reached a deal with the Miami Marlins.

The reigning World Series MVP and the Marlins agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal on Saturday night, according to the MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand.

Breaking: Jorge Soler has agreed to a three-year deal with the Marlins, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 19, 2022

The deal reportedly includes an opt-out option after each of the first two seasons, meaning Soler can become a free agent again after every season through the rest of his deal.

Soler was traded to the Atlanta Braves midway through last season and helped lead them to a World Series win over the Houston Astros. He hit .300 with three home runs and six RBIs in that series, earning him MVP honors while securing his second World Series title.

The Cuba native first defected from the island nation in 2011 and then signed a nine-year deal with the Chicago Cubs — where he helped them win a World Series in 2016. Soler was then traded to the Kansas City Royals, where he spent the next three seasons.

Soler, 29, had 14 homers and 33 RBIs and hit .269/.358/.524 in 55 games with Atlanta.