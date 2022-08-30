Miami Marlins podcast: An appreciation for Sandy Alcantara and his run toward a Cy Young Award

Sandy Alcantara followed up his worst outing of the season with one of his latest gems.

Both games came against the same team.

Watching Alcantara run through the Los Angeles Dodgers in his complete-game win on Saturday after the Dodgers dominated against him just six days earlier was the latest feat of amazement seen by the Miami Marlins’ ace this season.

And it was the latest data point for the 26-year-old righty’s case to be the first Cy Young Award winner in Marlins history.

Alcantara has been among the league’s best all year and is a throwback workhorse unseen in baseball nowadays.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Miami Herald Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson and deputy sports editor Andre Fernandez break down how Alcantara adjusted against a Dodgers lineup that is arguably the best in baseball and look at what has made him so successful this season.