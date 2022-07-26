Miami Marlins pitching rocked in series-opening loss to Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Rogers had yet another bad outing on Monday, and the Miami Marlins’ fortunes didn’t get any better once he left the mound in their eventual 11-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds to open a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

All told, the Marlins (45-51) gave up 16 hits — the second-most they have allowed in a game this season. The 11 runs allowed is the third-most in a game this year.

And it started with Rogers, who allowed six earned runs on eight hits and two walks while pitching just 3 2/3 innings.

It marks the fourth time over 19 starts this season that Rogers failed to complete four innings. His ERA is up to 5.85. Opponents are hitting .283 against him. His walks and hits per inning pitched is 1.60.

Rogers worked around traffic over his first two innings, stranding three runners and holding Cincinnati without a hit in six at-bats with runners in scoring position as Miami manufactured an early 1-0 lead.

But the Reds (37-58) got to him in the third inning, scoring three runs on four hits. All three runs coming on a pair two-out hits — a Kyle Farmer RBI single and a Donovan Solano two-RBI double.

Brandon Drury then ended Rogers’ night with two outs in the fourth by sending a middle-middle changeup a projected 359 feet to left field for a three-run home run to put the Marlins down 6-2.

Rogers has now allowed 12 home runs in 87 2/3 innings this season after allowing just six over 133 innings in 2021 when he finished as the runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year.

But the pitching struggles didn’t end there on Monday.

Zach Pop gave up a grand slam to Jonathan India in the sixth before leaving with an apparent injury, and Jordan Holloway allowed another run to score in the seventh.

Another point of emphasis of how bad Miami’s pitching was on Monday? Willians Astudillo, who started the game at second base, had the most efficient inning for the Marlins — an eight-pitch scoreless eighth.