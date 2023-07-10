Miami Marlins go pitching over hitting in first round of MLB Draft, pick Noble Meyer

The Miami Marlins’ plan from the outset with their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft was simple: Select the best hitter possible to infuse another bat into a minor-league system that needs hitting.

However, there was one pitcher the organization was high on and was considering taking if he was available.

His name was still on the board when the Marlins were on the clock, and they pounced.

With the No. 10 overall pick on Sunday, the Marlins drafted Jesuit (Oregon) right-handed pitcher Noble Meyer. He is the first high school pitcher the Marlins have chosen in the first round since taking Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017.

The signing bonus slot value for the No. 10 overall pick is $5,475,300.

Meyer checked in as the consensus top high school pitcher prospect in the draft. Baseball America ranks him No. 7, MLB Pipeline No. 8 and ESPN No. 9.

The 18-year-old Meyer, a University of Oregon commit, stands 6-5 and has a fastball that touched 97-98 mph to go along with a mid-80s slider and a changeup.

He posted a 0.33 ERA and struck out 128 batters over 31 games during his senior year and was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Oregon Baseball Player of the Year.

“Meyer comes at hitters with a bit of a three-quarters arm slot, showing good, whippy arm action, and while there is a little crossfire in his delivery, he has a good feel for the strike zone,” MLB Pipeline wrote in its scouting report, adding that he has “all the ingredients to be a future frontline starter.”

The first nine picks of the draft: LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes to the Pittsburgh Pirates at No. 1, LSU outfielder Dylan Crews to the Washington Nationals at No. 2, Franklin (Indiana) Community High outfielder Max Clark to the Detroit Tigers at No. 3, Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford to the Texas Rangers at No. 4, South Brunswisk (North Carolina) High outfielder Walker Jenkins to the Minnesota Twins at No. 5, Grand Canyon shortstop Jacob Wilson to the Oakland Athletics at No. 6, Wake Forest right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder to the Cincinnati Reds at No. 7, Sinton (Texas) High catcher Blake Mitchell to the Kansas City Royals at No. 8 and Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander to the Colorado Rockies at No. 9.

