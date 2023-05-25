Miami Marlins offense backs Sandy Alcantara in dominant win over Colorado Rockies

The Miami Marlins snapped their three-game losing streak with an 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field that featured a little bit of everything.

A quality start from ace Sandy Alcantara, who has been lackluster for the most part through the first two months of the season.

A season-high in runs scored.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A four-hit game from Yuli Gurriel.

A three-hit game from Jonathan Davis, including a home run, in his first start with the Marlins.

A double-steal/misplayed rundown by the Rockies that resulted in Bryan De La Cruz stealing home for the go-ahead run.

And, of course, another Jorge Soler home run.

In summation: A complete team effort for a much-needed blowout win after dropping four of the first five games on this 10-game road trip.

The Marlins improve to 25-25 on the season. The Rockies fall to 21-29.

Alcantara’s outing

Alcantara, the Marlins’ ace and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, has struggled through the first two months of the season.

His outing on Wednesday was one of his better starts among his first ten of 2023.

The 27-year-old righty held Colorado to two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three.

The Rockies ambushed Alcantara in the first inning, with Charlie Blackmon leading off the frame with a triple and scoring on a Jurickson Profar double.

Colorado had a chance to break the game open even more after loading the bases in the second but Alcantara got out of the jam by striking out Profar. That started a run of Alcantara retiring 10 of 11 batters, giving up just a walk in that span, before giving up a solo home run to Elias Diaz to lead off the sixth.

Offensive contributions

By the time Alcantara gave up the home run to Diaz, the Marlins already had a commanding lead. They scored multiple runs in four consecutive innings.

It started with a two run fourth inning on a Gurriel single that scored Luis Arraez, who reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on a De La Cruz walk, and then De La Cruz scoring on a double steal.

A three-run fifth featured a Jon Berti sacrifice fly that scored Jacob Stallings and Arraez two-run double that scored Davis and Soler.

Stallings hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth and Davis, who the Marlins acquired in a trade with the Tigers for outfielder prospect Brady Allen, slugged an opposite field home run.

Soler then hit his 14th home run of the season — surpassing his total from last season — to lead off the seventh before Joey Wendle hit a two-run double that scored Garrett Hampson and Gurriel to cap scoring.

In summary: Seven players had at least one hit, with four logging multi-hit nights (Gurriel with four; Davis with three; Stallings with two, both doubles; and Soler with two).