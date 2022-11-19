Miami Marlins non-tender Brian Anderson, making him a free agent

The Miami Marlins are moving on from Brian Anderson.

The team on Friday opted to non-tender the third baseman/outfielder, making him a free agent. Anderson was heading into his final year of arbitration, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting his salary for the 2023 season to be $5.2 million.

That, relatively speaking, is a steep price for the Marlins to pay for a player who at this point would not have had a defined role heading into 2023 and has had trouble staying on the field lately.

Anderson played 165 games over the past two seasons while dealing with an assortment of injuries. He went on the injured list six times in that span — three times with a left shoulder injury, once with a left oblique strain, once with lower back spasms and once after testing positive for COVID-19.

He only hit .222 with a .311 on-base percentage and .346 slugging mark — all career lows — in 2022.

Anderson, who the Marlins selected in the third round of the 2014 MLB Draft, made his big-league debut on Sept. 1, 2017 and was on Miami’s Opening Day roster each of the past five seasons. He started as a utility player splitting time between third base and right field before playing almost exclusively at third base in 2020 and 2021 before going back to a third base/outfield hybrid role in 2022.

He is a career .256 hitter with 57 home runs, 233 RBI, 106 doubles and 249 runs scored in 531 games and was a Gold Glove Award finalist at third base in 2020.

The Marlins tendered contracts to the rest of their arbitration-eligible players, a group that includes pitchers Pablo Lopez, Dylan Floro, JT Chargois, Jesus Luzardo and Tanner Scott; infielders Joey Wendle and Jon Berti; catcher Jacob Stallings; and first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper.

Floro has already agreed to terms on a deal for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration.