Miami Marlins nearing deal with Gabe Kapler to be an assistant general manager

The Miami Marlins are finalizing a deal to hire former MLB manager Gabe Kapler as an assistant general manager, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Friday.

Kapler, 48, had spent the past six seasons as a manager, first two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2018-2019) and then four with the San Francisco Giants (2020-2023). He went a combined 456-411 in those six seasons but made the playoffs just once, when the Giants won the National League West in 2021 before being knocked out in five games by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Before his time as a manager, he spent three seasons as the Dodgers’ director of player development from 2015 o 2017.

Once his hire is official, the Marlins will have four assistant general managers under new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. The others are Brian Chattin, Dan Greenlee and Oz Ocampo.

Kapler will be the second hire to Miami’s front office. The team this week also hired Vinesh Kanthan as a director of baseball operations.

Kanthan spent the past five seasons with the Texas Rangers, most recently as their assistant director of baseball operations. He also spent two years with Bendix in Tampa Bay from 2017 to 2018.

In his role, Kanthan will be involved in all aspects of baseball operations, with a focus on MLB operations and interdepartmental collaboration.

This and that

▪ Two former Marlins infielders have found new homes. Garrett Hampson signed with the Kansas City Royals, while Joey Wendle is signing with the New York Mets.

▪ Congratulations to second baseman Luis Arraez and his wife Gladys on the birth of their third daughter, Esthela. The couple announced their daughter’s birth on Arraez’s social media accounts Wednesday.