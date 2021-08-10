Marlins' Lewis Brinson said he hears fan yelling racial slur, not 'Dinger,' in Rockies video

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson said that when he plays the tape back from Sunday’s game at Coors Field, he doesn’t hear a Colorado Rockies fan yelling at the team’s mascot .

Brinson, who is Black, hears the N-word.

"So I watched the video at least 50 times in the past 15-16 hours," Brinson said Monday, one day after the incident in Denver, via The Associated Press . "I watched it a lot, especially when I heard that he said Dinger instead of the N-word."

"I personally — this is again my personal opinion — I personally keep hearing the N-word. It's not that I want to hear it, I never want to hear it. Personally I've never been called that in person to my face on the baseball field, outside the baseball field, ever, so I don't know what my reaction would be if I got called that.

"But to now, saying that again, I haven't talked to the Rockies or that fan personally. If that's the case, then I'm sorry for any backlash or anything he's getting right now.”

Rockies said fan was yelling at 'Dinger' the mascot

The Rockies identified a fan who appeared to yell racial slurs at Brinson while he was at the plate in the ninth inning on Sunday.

The incident was clearly picked up on video, and fans watching at home thought that they heard a racial slur. Even the Marlins play-by-play announcer apologized to viewers for the language.

Yet on Monday, the Rockies said that the man was actually yelling at “Dinger,” the team’s dinosaur mascot .

“After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,” the team said in a statement.

An update from the Colorado Rockies regarding the incident at the end of yesterday's game: pic.twitter.com/4cCS8peKnU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

That’s the team explanation. Brinson said he didn’t hear the fan yelling during his at-bat, and didn’t know it even happened until checking his phone after the game.

Though he said he still hears the slur, he isn’t completely dismissing the idea that the fan was yelling at the mascot.

"My initial reaction was upset, man. Nobody wants to be called that. It's a disrespectful, disgusting word that belittles my people, Black people. It's a disgusting word and nobody wants to hear it," Brinson said Monday, via The Associated Press . "I was in shock.

"I'm getting a lot of love and support on Instagram and I'm sure on Twitter. I appreciate that wholeheartedly, 100%. Again I'm a human, I have sympathy. If he was yelling for the mascot, I am sorry for any backlash or any unnecessary attention he's getting right now.

"But this does happen in our game. I don't know if a lot of people know this. Again personally, I've never been called that .. but I know a lot of Black players have and it's disgusting and needs to stop like right now. There's no place for that in sports, there's no place for that in life. I just don't want to have that situation thrown under the rug.”

Though he is open to the Rockies' explanation, Lewis Brinson said he keeps "hearing the N-word" when he watches the incident back on video. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

