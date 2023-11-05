Miami Marlins’ Josh Bell makes decision on player option for 2024 season

Josh Bell is staying with the Miami Marlins.

The veteran first baseman, acquired at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians, has exercised his $16.5 million player option for the 2024 season.

Bell, who hit .270 with a .818 on-base-plus slugging percentage, 11 home runs, 26 RBI and 26 runs scored in 53 games with the Marlins after the Aug. 1 trade, was initially non-committal about his return to Miami after the Marlins’ season ended following their wild card series against the Philadelphia Phillies but at the time spoke highly of his two months with the club.

“I’ve had a blast here, played really well here,” Bell said before Game 2 on Oct 4. “Hoping to continue to push forward with these guys. I felt like I was kind of stagnant for the first couple of months of the season [in Cleveland] and got a new life here and learned a lot about making adjustments in game and having preparation pregame. So I feel like I took a step forward in my career, and I’m definitely thankful for that.”

Bell’s decision helps secure at least one key hitter in the middle of Miami’s lineup.

Now the question becomes how the Marlins plan to utilize him. Bell at this point would be the Marlins’ starting first baseman with their current 40-man roster status, but Miami’s designated hitter spot is wide open after Jorge Soler opted out of his Marlins deal on Thursday. If Miami feels it can improve at first base this offseason, that could slide the switch-hitting Bell into a DH situation.

While two decisions have now been made, the Marlins still have three players with team options for the 2024 season that have to be settled by 5 p.m. Monday. Those three: Right-handed pitcher Matt Barnes ($8 million or $2.25 million buyout), right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto ($10.5 million or $2.5 million buyout) and utility player Jon Berti ($3.625 million or $25,000 buyout).

This story may be updated.