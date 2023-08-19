Miami Marlins hit five home runs to rout Los Angeles Dodgers in series opener

The Miami Marlins hit a season-high five home runs in an 11-3 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to begin a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

It’s the eighth time in franchise history the Marlins (64-59) have hit at least five home runs in a game and the first since July 3, 2012, at the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Marlins’ record for home runs in a game is six done on April 11, 2008, at the Houston Astros.

Entering Friday, the Marlins’ season high for home runs in a game was four, done on June 11 at the Chicago White Sox.

All of Miami’s five home runs came against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, who pitched just 3 1/3 innings before giving way to the bullpen. It provided more than enough run support for Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who held the Dodgers (74-47) to three runs (all via solo home runs) over six innings.

The Miami win snapped the Dodgers’ 11-game win streak.

Here’s a quick look at each of the Marlins’ home runs Friday...

First inning — Jorge Soler

The Marlins had their first home run of the game after just two pitches were thrown. Designated hitter Jorge Soler fouled off a four-seam fastball before sending an 80.2 mph curveball a projected 400 feet to right-center field.

It was Soler’s third career leadoff home run and his team-leading 31st home run of the season.

Third inning — Jorge Soler

Soler wasn’t done after that first home run.

Leading off the third inning, he got all of an elevated 2-1 fastball and demolished it 441 feet to left-center for his second home run of the game.

Soler is just the eighth player in Marlins history to hit multiple home runs out of the leadoff spot in the lineup. The others: Hanley Ramirez (eight times), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (three times), Chris Coghlan (two times), Jon Berti, Derek Dietrich, Justin Ruggiano and Devon White.

Soler is also the 15th player this season with multiple home runs in a game while serving as a team’s leadoff hitter.

Aug 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Jake Burger (36) hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium.

Third inning — Jake Burger

The Marlins followed Soler’s second home run with a Luis Arraez flyout, Josh Bell walk and Chisholm single to put two on with one out.

Third baseman Jake Burger then sent an 0-1 slider 426 feet to center field for the Marlins’ third home run of the game and second of the third inning to push Miami’s lead to 5-1. It was Burger’s second home run since the Marlins acquired him from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline on Aug. 1 for left-handed pitcher prospect Jake Eder.

Burger is now on a nine-game hit streak and has safely reached base in 14 of 15 games with the Marlins.

Aug 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings (58) hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium.

Third inning — Jacob Stallings

Catcher Jacob Stallings capped Miami’s third-inning scoring flurry by sending an elevated four-seam fastball 415 feet to straightaway center for a two-run home run.

It was just Stallings’ second home run of the season and was the second-farthest home run of his MLB career, surpassed only by a 419 foot home run on Aug. 22, 2020.

For those keeping count, that’s three home runs in the third inning. Prior to Friday, the Marlins only had six games this season with at least three total home runs.

Aug 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.

Fourth inning — Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm capped the home run barrage against Gonsolin with a 360-foot shot to right field after Soler led off the frame with a walk and Arraez hit a double.

It was Chisholm’s 12th home run of the season.

More notables from Friday’s Marlins win

▪ Alcantara tossed his fifth quality start in seven outings since the All-Star Break. In that span, he is pitching to a 2.70 ERA (15 earned runs in 50 innings) and has gone at least six innings in every start. All three runs he allowed to the Dodgers on Friday were leadoff home runs — Mookie Betts in the first, Max Muncy in the fourth and James Outman in the fifth.

▪ While he didn’t hit a home run, Joey Wendle tacked on another run for the Marlins with an RBI triple in the fifth that scored Jesus Sanchez from first base.

▪ Right-handed relief pitcher Jorge Lopez worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth without giving up a run by getting Amed Rosario to fly out to right field, striking out Outman and getting Miguel Rojas to ground out to shortstop.