As Miami Marlins fall to 0-9, a look at where that stands in MLB history

With each passing game, with each passing loss, the Miami Marlins find themselves sliding into more dubious history both at the franchise and MLB level.

The Marlins’ 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium knocked them to 0-9 to begin the season. The Cardinals (5-4) scored all of their runs in the fourth and fifth innings against Miami left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, while the Marlins didn’t score until the eighth inning when Josh Bell’s RBI single scored Luis Arraez.

Just how bad is the 0-9 start?

In addition to already being by far the longest losing streak in franchise history to begin a season — the Marlins had never started worse than 0-4 — it’s also just the eighth time in Marlins history they’ve had a losing streak of at least nine games at any point in a season.

The franchise record is 11 consecutive losses, done three times (April 1-12, 1998; May 26-June 7, 1998; June 11-20, 2011).

This is also the 14th time in MLB history a team has stared 0-9 and the first since the 2016 Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins. There have only been six teams in MLB history to lose each of their first 10 games and none since the 2002 Detroit Tigers, who lost each of their first 11 games. The Marlins are at risk of joining that dubious list if they lose the series finale against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Below is the full list of teams that started a season with at least nine consecutive losses and how they finished the season:

▪ 2016 Atlanta Braves: Started 0-9; finished 68-93

▪ 2016 Minnesota Twins: Started 0-9; finished 59-103

▪ 2003 Detroit Tigers: Started 0-9; finished 43-119

▪ 2002 Detroit Tigers: Started 0-11; finished 55-106

▪ 1997 Chicago Cubs: Started 0-14; finished 68-94

▪ 1988 Atlanta Braves: Started 0-10; finished 54-106

▪ 1988 Baltimore Orioles: Started 0-21; finished 54-107

▪ 1983 Houston Astros: Started 0-9; finished 85-77

▪ 1968 Chicago White Sox: Started 0-10; finished 67-95

▪ 1962 New York Mets: Started 0-9; finished 40-120-1

▪ 1920 Detroit Tigers: Started 0-13; finished 61-93-1

▪ 1919 Boston Braves: Started 0-9; finished 57-82-1

▪ 1918 Brooklyn Dodgers: Started 0-9; finished 57-69