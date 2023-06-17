Miami Marlins calling up one of their top prospects. Here’s what you need to know

Middle infielder Jacob Amaya, the team’s ninth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has joined the team in Washington ahead of its game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday. The team will have to make a corresponding move to add Amaya to the active roster.

He will make his MLB debut whenever he appears in a game.

Amaya, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 11 for veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas, has been one of the Marlins’ more consistent bats in the minor leagues this season. In 58 games with Triple A Jacksonville, Amaya hit .278 with a .818 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, nine home runs, 10 doubles, two triples, 35 RBI and 33 runs scored.

That is in addition to his strong defense, which manager Skip Schumaker said during spring training was already big-league ready.

How exactly the Marlins will utilize Amaya, 24, is to-be-determined. Miami has been platooning left-handed-hitting Joey Wendle and right-handed-hitting Jon Berti at shortstop all season. Amaya could very likely take over Berti’s spot in that platoon, which would allow Schumaker to use Berti in more of the utility role that he has been utilized in throughout his career. Berti can play second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.

Amaya’s MLB Pipeline scouting report, which proffers that he “could be Miami’s shortstop of the very near future and for the long term,” is as follows:

“Amaya is most effective when he employs a controlled right-handed stroke and concentrates on getting base. He got stronger during the pandemic layoff, but his newfound power can get him into trouble when he starts hunting home runs and chasing pitches. He settled down more in 2022 and projects as a .250 hitter with 12-15 homers per season and plenty of walks.

That type of production would be more than enough to make Amaya a big league regular at shortstop, because he’s a quality defender. Not only does he have quick, reliable hands and a strong, accurate arm, but his high baseball IQ and nonstop energy allow him to get the most out of his physical tools. He also is an asset at second and third base and would be a useful utility man if he doesn’t hit enough to play regularly.”

Amaya was originally an 11th-round pick by the Dodgers out of West Covina (Calif.) South Hills High.

