Miami Marlins call up another top prospect as injuries continue to hamper the team

The smile hasn’t left Jesus Sanchez’s face.

“Never, never,” he said while flashing his pearly white grin.

It started when he got the call around midnight that he had been waiting to hear. It remained on the flight to St. Louis, when he stepped out of the dugout and onto the field at Busch Stadium, when he greeted his teammates and when he stepped into the batter’s box for pregame batting practice.

Sanchez’s second opportunity at the MLB level is hear.

The Miami Marlins added outfielder Jesus Sanchez, the No. 5 prospect in the organization and No. 99 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, to their active roster ahead of Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sanchez, who is starting in left field and batting fifth, replaces veteran Corey Dickerson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left foot contusion. The Marlins also called up outfielder Lewis Brinson and optioned Braxton Garrett to Triple A Jacksonville.

Sanchez is back on the big-league roster for good reason: He has been downright dominant for Triple A Jacksonville. The 23-year-old entered Tuesday ranked second in the Triple A East division with a 1.043 OPS and tied for third with 28 RBI while also hitting nine home runs and scoring 19 runs.

“I didn’t change anything,” Sanchez told the Miami Herald from the field prior to Tuesday’s game. “It’s just the same thing I have all the time. What I really did was start believing in what God gives and believing in myself.”

It has set the stage for Sanchez to get his second chance to show he can compete in the big leagues after struggling in his first MLB stint last year.

Sanchez went just 1 for 25 with four walks and 11 strikeouts in his 10 games with the Marlins during the shortened 2020 season and also struggled early while playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

The lack of success hampered him mentally at the time.

“I wasn’t enjoying the game,” Sanchez said during spring training.

He’s enjoying it now. He had multi-hit outings in 11 of his 33 games played for the Jumbo Shrimp.

“It’s just a great feeling,” Sanchez said, “to have Jesus Sanchez back.”

He’s back at the big league level, and he’s having fun.

Dickerson’s injury, meanwhile, leaves the Marlins without yet another veteran position player as injuries continue to take their toll on the team. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said pregame Tuesday that “even the best-case scenario’s not great” for Dickerson.

Miami was already without shortstop Miguel Rojas (left index finger dislocation), third baseman Brian Anderson (left shoulder subluxation) and first baseman/right fielder Garrett Cooper (lumbar strain), although Rojas could return as early as the Marlins’ series with the Chicago Cubs this weekend if his rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville goes well.

Infielder Jose Devers is also on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, leaving Miami with just three healthy non-first baseman infielders on their 40-man roster in Jazz Chisholm Jr., Isan Diaz and Jon Berti.

If an injury happens to any of those three, Mattingly said Jesus Aguilar is the primary option to play third base, with the others rotating around to fill whatever position is vacated.