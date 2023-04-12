Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings to take series, cap road trip

Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker knew it was only a matter of time before Edward Cabrera had his breakthrough. He’s too good for it not to happen, even after a pair of clunkers to start the 2023 season.

“[The problem is] in between his ears,” Schumaker said pregame Wednesday before Cabrera took the mound for the Marlins’ series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. “It’s him believing he can do it. It’s not a stuff problem. It’s not the in-between work. It’s not anything injury-wise. It’s him believing he can do it. I think he’s just one good start away from taking off. Hopefully, it’s today.”

At the very least, Wednesday was a good start for Cabrera compared to his first two outings of the season, a pair of games against the Mets in which he walked 13 batters over 6 2/3 combined innings.

Cabrera held the Philadelphia Phillies to two runs on seven hits and just one walk while striking out four.

And the Marlins’ offense provided just enough support for Miami to leave Philadelphia with a 3-2, 10-inning win to take two of three games in the series. The Marlins (6-7) dropped the series opener 15-3 on Friday and won the second game of the set 8-4 on Saturday before taking the finale.

Bryan De La Cruz provided the game-winning hit in the 10th, a groundball RBI single down the first-base line and into right field to score Nick Fortes, who started the inning on second base as Miami’s automatic runner.

Before that, Miami tied the game in the eighth inning on a Jorge Soler solo home run, with the outfielder sending a 99.9 mph Jose Alvarado sinker a projected 417 feet to center field. It was Soler’s team-leading fourth home run of the season and his second extra-base hit of the game. Soler also hit a double in the first inning.

The Marlins opened scoring with a De La Cruz RBI single in the fourth that scored Luis Arraez, who doubled.

The Phillies (4-8) responded with a run in both the fourth and fifth innings on a Brandon Marsh RBI single and Bryson Stott RBI double, respectively.

Miami’s bullpen followed Cabrera with five scoreless innings, one apiece by Tanner Scott, Andrew Nardi and Dylan Floro and then two by A.J. Puk.

Injury updates

First baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper did not play Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s game with upper left leg soreness. Yuli Gurriel started his fourth consecutive game at first base. Outfielder Avisail Garcia, who left Sunday’s game against the Mets with left hamstring soreness, sat his third consecutive game.

Schumaker said both players were available to pinch-hit if needed

Up next

After an off day Thursday, the Marlins will play their next six games at home.

It starts with a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks from Friday to Sunday before hosting the San Francisco Giants Monday to Wednesday.